Hate the search button on your Home screen in iOS 16? Here’s how to remove it
iOS 16 brings a lot of cool new features, from customizable lock screens to the ability to edit sent iMessages. But not everything will be to your liking. For example, the new search button that is always present on the home screen. Fortunately, it is very easy to eliminate this potential annoyance.
Go to home screen settings
Foundry
Open the Settings app (ironically, you could use the Search button to find it!) and swipe down until you see an item marked as Home screen. It should be in the third bank of options. Tap this.
On the next screen, you’ll see a toggle under “Search” labeled “Show on Home Screen.” Tap this so it changes from green to light gray. The feature is now disabled.
Swipe down to search
Foundry
Go back to the home screen and you’ll see that the search button has been replaced with the old series of dots showing how many home pages you have and which one you’re on. To search your apps and files, all you can do is swipe down on the screen as before. And if you change your mind, remember you can go back to Settings > Home screen and reactivate the function at any time.
