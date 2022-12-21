Hat-trick didn’t register with Neser: ‘A lot was going on’

Amidst the chaos, Michael Neser has said he was unaware he had hit the ninth hat-trick in BBL history.

It spanned two overs as the Brisbane Heat paceman smashed the Melbourne Renegades’ top spot on Wednesday night, taking them back to 9 for 4 in their pursuit.

“S***, that’s funny,” Neser told reporters after the game when they informed him of the rare achievement. “I didn’t know I took a wicket on that last ball from that over before. It’s pretty cool – first hat-trick I’ve ever hit.

“To be honest, a lot happened. The wicket did a lot, the ball was swinging, so I was really just focused on bowling a good length.”

Neser was squeezed out of Australia’s Test side and responded in spectacular fashion with four wickets in his first eight deliveries on his return to BBL duty.

Heat had posted a modest 137 for 8, batting first, before Neser got them into momentum with the ball. The 32-year-old snagged Sam Harper’s wicket with the first delivery of the Renegades’ innings and dismissed Jake Fraser-McGurk with the last ball from the same over.

Nic Maddinson was Neser’s next victim at the start of the third over and the hat-trick was complete when Jon Wells left one to shoot into the stumps.

Neser wasn’t far off the BBL’s second double hat-trick when an inswinger went through Andre Russell’s gate and narrowly missed the stump.

The close shave did not faze Russell, who soon knocked Neser onto the roof of the GMHBA stadium. It was one of three sixes the West Indies powerhitter fired off Neser, who still finished with the top T20 mark of 4 for 32.

“He hired me when the ball went and that worked to his advantage,” said Neser. “I felt like all those balls could have gone up. He hit the ball really hard and unfortunately for me they went the journey.”

Russell scored half a dozen sixes in his match-winning strike of 57 off 42 balls, leading Renegades to a four-wicket win.

The result left the Heat 0-2 hole ahead of a clash with the undefeated Adelaide Strikers (3-0) – Neser’s former team – at the Gabba on Friday.