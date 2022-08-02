Hasim Rahman Jr. tells Jake Paul he WILL make 205lbs this week after fight was canceled

Hasim Rahman Jr. is determined to prove to Jake Paul he was wrong by weighing in at 205 pounds this week.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer’s fight was sensationally called off on Saturday – a week until the night of the fight – due to problems with his opponent’s weight.

But Rahman Jr. has now said he is willing to go along with the maximum amount the New York State Athletic Commission said it would approve the fight.

“We can fight at 205 pounds, that’s not a problem for me, we can get it,” he said at a virtual press conference.

“I’m definitely very interested in hurting this man and it wouldn’t hurt me to do it at 205 pounds. I’m ready to do that, I’ll make £205 on Friday.’

The showdown at Madison Square Garden, scheduled for Saturday, was called off due to a disagreement over Rahman Jr.’s weight. According to Paul’s promotion company, Rahman had lost less than a pound than he had initially agreed for the fight – which was to take place at a maximum of 200 pounds.

Rahman Jr. weighed 216 pounds on July 7 and had reportedly assured Paul’s team that he was on track to arrive at the weigh-in on August 5.

Paul’s camp claim that it “became apparent that these assurances had not been made in good faith.”

Paul originally hadn’t wanted to go over 205 pounds, but after Rahman Jr. Weighed less than a pound less on Friday than he had on July 7, the New York State Athletic Commission said it would not approve the fight weighing less than 205 pounds.

Jake Paul (left) and Hasim Rahman Jr. (right) would compete in Madison Square Garden

Rahman Jr. fired back at Paul and said ‘all I can conclude is he’s scared’

Paul took to social media to claim that, like Tommy Fury, Rahman Jr. was afraid to face him in the ring.

“First Tommy Fumbled and now Hasim Rahman Crumbled,” Paul wrote on Twitter on Saturday night.

“These boxers are the hardest people to work with and they constantly lack professionalism and confidence to fight me. I apologize to all the other fighters on the map, our partners, our team and the fans.”

He then called an “emergency press conference” as he posted a video to his Twitter account of Rahman Jr. “unprofessional,” before immediately changing his bio to read: “Hasim Rahman Jr. and Tommy Fury were both too scared to fight me and I’m not the “real boxer”… lololol.’

Rahman Jr. responded to the news of the cancellation on social media, claiming that although he had informed Paul that he would not be able to reach the contracted weight, Paul was the one who had pulled out of the fight.

Originally Paul was supposed to face Tommy Fury in a grudge match on August 6

Chris Eubank Jr responded to Paul saying he can ‘squeeze’ him into his schedule and fill the slot

“I signed the contract to make £200 within the three and a half weeks I had to do it, but I couldn’t. My body just wouldn’t allow me to weigh 200 pounds,” he said.

“I said to this man, keep the wallet. I’ll fight you for the $5,000 minimum. That’s how much confidence I had to knock him out. I would have beaten this man with one hand.

“Obviously they don’t want to fight. I never said I didn’t want this fight. All I can conclude is that they are scared.’

Initially, Paul would go up against Tommy Fury, Tyson Fury’s younger brother.

But that clash was also called off last month when Fury had to withdraw due to a visa issue that caused him to turn away from the airport.

Paul became frustrated with Fury after he pulled out of their fight for the second time, claiming the 23-year-old needed the fight.

Chris Eubank Jr responded to Paul after news broke that the scheduled fight had been called off, saying he can “squeeze” him into his schedule and fill the space.

“Fumbles and Crumbles are not ‘boxers’, they are guys who occasionally don gloves for their punching power… no different for you,” his Tweet read.

“I’ll be fighting in a few months, but I can squeeze you into my schedule next week and save your show if you have the heart to get in the ring with a REAL boxer.”