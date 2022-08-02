Hasim Rahman Jr. tells Jake Paul he WILL make 205lbs this week after fight was canceled
Hasim Rahman Jr. tells Jake Paul he’ll gain 205 pounds this week as he warns he’s ‘interested in hurting him’ despite MSG showdown being dropped after unable to hit contracted weight limit
- Hasim Rahman Jr. is still willing to weigh in on Friday after the fight was cancelled
- The August 6 showdown with Jake Paul was canceled on Saturday due to weight issues
- Rahman Jr. has said he will weigh the maximum weight allowed this week
Hasim Rahman Jr. is determined to prove to Jake Paul he was wrong by weighing in at 205 pounds this week.
The YouTuber-turned-boxer’s fight was sensationally called off on Saturday – a week until the night of the fight – due to problems with his opponent’s weight.
But Rahman Jr. has now said he is willing to go along with the maximum amount the New York State Athletic Commission said it would approve the fight.
Hasim Rahman Jr. is determined to prove to Jake Paul he was wrong by weighing 205 pounds
“We can fight at 205 pounds, that’s not a problem for me, we can get it,” he said at a virtual press conference.
“I’m definitely very interested in hurting this man and it wouldn’t hurt me to do it at 205 pounds. I’m ready to do that, I’ll make £205 on Friday.’
The showdown at Madison Square Garden, scheduled for Saturday, was called off due to a disagreement over Rahman Jr.’s weight. According to Paul’s promotion company, Rahman had lost less than a pound than he had initially agreed for the fight – which was to take place at a maximum of 200 pounds.
Rahman Jr. weighed 216 pounds on July 7 and had reportedly assured Paul’s team that he was on track to arrive at the weigh-in on August 5.
Paul’s camp claim that it “became apparent that these assurances had not been made in good faith.”
Paul originally hadn’t wanted to go over 205 pounds, but after Rahman Jr. Weighed less than a pound less on Friday than he had on July 7, the New York State Athletic Commission said it would not approve the fight weighing less than 205 pounds.
Jake Paul (left) and Hasim Rahman Jr. (right) would compete in Madison Square Garden
Rahman Jr. fired back at Paul and said ‘all I can conclude is he’s scared’
Paul took to social media to claim that, like Tommy Fury, Rahman Jr. was afraid to face him in the ring.
“First Tommy Fumbled and now Hasim Rahman Crumbled,” Paul wrote on Twitter on Saturday night.
“These boxers are the hardest people to work with and they constantly lack professionalism and confidence to fight me. I apologize to all the other fighters on the map, our partners, our team and the fans.”
He then called an “emergency press conference” as he posted a video to his Twitter account of Rahman Jr. “unprofessional,” before immediately changing his bio to read: “Hasim Rahman Jr. and Tommy Fury were both too scared to fight me and I’m not the “real boxer”… lololol.’
Rahman Jr. responded to the news of the cancellation on social media, claiming that although he had informed Paul that he would not be able to reach the contracted weight, Paul was the one who had pulled out of the fight.
Originally Paul was supposed to face Tommy Fury in a grudge match on August 6
Chris Eubank Jr responded to Paul saying he can ‘squeeze’ him into his schedule and fill the slot
“I signed the contract to make £200 within the three and a half weeks I had to do it, but I couldn’t. My body just wouldn’t allow me to weigh 200 pounds,” he said.
“I said to this man, keep the wallet. I’ll fight you for the $5,000 minimum. That’s how much confidence I had to knock him out. I would have beaten this man with one hand.
“Obviously they don’t want to fight. I never said I didn’t want this fight. All I can conclude is that they are scared.’
Initially, Paul would go up against Tommy Fury, Tyson Fury’s younger brother.
But that clash was also called off last month when Fury had to withdraw due to a visa issue that caused him to turn away from the airport.
Paul became frustrated with Fury after he pulled out of their fight for the second time, claiming the 23-year-old needed the fight.
Chris Eubank Jr responded to Paul after news broke that the scheduled fight had been called off, saying he can “squeeze” him into his schedule and fill the space.
“Fumbles and Crumbles are not ‘boxers’, they are guys who occasionally don gloves for their punching power… no different for you,” his Tweet read.
“I’ll be fighting in a few months, but I can squeeze you into my schedule next week and save your show if you have the heart to get in the ring with a REAL boxer.”
FULL STATEMENT BY JAKE PAUL’S MOST VALUABLE PROMOTIONS
A statement from Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions read: “On July 5, Hasim Rahman, Jr. a fight deal to fight Jake Paul on August 6 at Madison Square Garden with a weight limit of 200 lbs.
During the signing, Rahman provided evidence of his weight to console Most Valuable Promotions and the New York State Athletic Commission that he would not lose more than 10 percent of his weight in the four weeks leading up to the fight. Since he weighed 216 lbs on July 7, Rahman and his camp have publicly and privately given assurances that he was on track to make weight at the August 5 weigh-in, going so far as to provide a letter signed by an authorized nutritionist that his weight loss progressed without any problems according to the New York State Athletic Commission’s required weekly weight checks.
“Over the past 48 hours, it has become clear that these commitments have not been made in good faith.
On Friday, Rahman filed a weight check with the New York State Athletic Commission that showed he had lost less than a pound since signing up to compete 24 days earlier.
This prompted the Commission to declare that it would not approve the fight for less than 205 lbs. Still, Jake Paul was willing to continue the fight at this new weight and a new contract was sent to Rahman’s promoter who weighs 205 lbs. limit, imposing severe penalties if he fails to make weight.
“When he received this new contract on Saturday morning, Rahman’s camp announced for the very first time that he intended to weigh 215 pounds. at the official weigh-in and would not agree to weigh 205 pounds and inform Most Valuable Promotions that they are withdrawing from the fight unless the fight was agreed to at 215 pounds.
“MVP and Jake Paul won’t reward someone who has behaved so deceitfully and calculated.
“Therefore, MVP has no choice but to cancel the August 6 event. This forced outcome affects Jake Paul, Amanda Serrano and all the other fighters on this map who have been training tirelessly for this event over the past few months. The boxing community must have Hasim Rahman Jr. liable for his lack of professionalism.
“Endless work, time and money has gone into putting this event together and we want to thank our team, Showtime, Madison Square Garden, Holden Boxing and all of our partners for their continued support. Above all, we would like to thank our fans for their commitment to the athletes and the sport of boxing.’