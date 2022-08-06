Hasim Rahman Jr releases a video of Jake Paul running away from him in sparring

Hasim Rahman Jr has posted a video of a sparring session he had with Jake Paul, which shows the former YouTuber running away from him.

It comes after Rahman’s fight with Paul at Madison Square Gardens was canceled due to a weight class disagreement.

Despite the contract for the fight stating that both boxers had to weigh between 200 and 205 pounds, 6 pounds less than Rahman’s previous lowest fighting weight, the 31-year-old weighed 206 a week before the fight, causing it to be cancelled.

After the fight’s cancellation, Rahman posted a video of Paul running away in sparring

Hasim Rahman Jr weighed in over the agreed-upon limit for his fight with Jake Paul

In a video posted to Rahman’s Instagram, Paul gives Rahman two punches, but always runs immediately after.

The caption took a swipe at the fight’s cancellation and put the blame on Paul. It read: ‘Never in the history of boxing has anyone argued over weight issues a week before. I’ve been trying to tell you he’s a runner, he’s a trackstar.”

Both teams have blamed each other for the cancellation of the fight, with Paul’s team claiming they were confident Rahman would earn 205 pounds for the weigh-in after he weighed 216 pounds on July 7.

Paul blames the fight’s cancellation on a ‘lack of professionalism’ from Rahman

Paul continued to parry the blame in a tweet that read: “First Tommy Fumbled and now Hasim Rahman Crumbled. These boxers are the hardest people to work with and they constantly lack the professionalism and confidence to fight me.

I apologize to all the other fighters on the map, our partners, our team and the fans.”

Paul’s, production company Most Valuable Productions, also released a statement claiming, “The boxing community should have Hasim Rahman Jr. liable for his lack of professionalism.’

Meanwhile, Rahman has claimed that the fight was called off too soon and that he could still reach the weight. He said in a press conference: ‘We can fight at 205 pounds, that’s no problem for me, we can get it.

“I’m definitely very interested in hurting this man and it wouldn’t cost me to do it at 205 pounds. I’m ready to do that, I’ll make £205 on Friday.’

Paul has won each of his five professional fights to date, but Rahman would have been his first fight with a career boxer, with his wins to date against MMA fighters, a basketball player and a YouTuber.