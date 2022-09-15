Surrey 224 or 5 (Amla 97*) course Northamptonshire 339 (Gay 145, Keogh 123) with 115 runs

Northamptonshire vs Surrey is a championship match that is being fought in shades that a marketing company would never accept unless it was coaxed by a direct injunction and large sums of money. Gloomy browns and maroons dominated the scene. It was in this setting that Hashim Amla, in what we can respectfully call his wisdom years, fought with skill and acumen to give sustenance to Surrey’s Championship challenge.

Normans brighten up their traditional auburn here and there; their caps are a rebellious shade of burgundy these days. But dare to venture into the deepest reaches of Wantage Road and the maroon is so mournful, so obscured by the decades, it is a challenge to anyone’s state of mind. Enter some toilets and a voice in your head yells, “Please don’t let me die here.” Not here, not amid the ghastly hues of yesteryear. Shades that seem to completely kill the Covid virus in seconds, which sounds great until you realize that if they could, the whole country should be painted this way.

Amid this foreboding, forgotten palette (to be fair to Northants, the truth is Wantage Road is a much better and cozier terrain) Amla was committed to the long haul. Now 39, his 349 international appearances are long behind him, a time when there was no more stylish, serene batter in world cricket and he could wear out a bowling attack just by his presence.

Not only did Amla see everything, he also logged it away for future benefit. Today, his worth as an overseas batter must be dutifully revised year after year and will be achieved through toil rather than wonder. He may have figured that nothing is easy anymore when bad light intervened, still three runs short of his second Championship hundred of the season. It was an innings of great deliberation, 97 not out, from 201 balls with just seven boundaries, and stabilizing Surrey who was in an awkward position at 80 for 4. They are left 115 runs with five wickets left. The match is subtly balanced. They hope that “Hash will go deep”.

Early in his innings, Amla gracefully turned on a pull shot and an onlooker yelled “shot” in admiration, only to discover the ball had dribbled a few yards from his feet. But he was still the batter Northants wanted to get rid of. A thick edge to Jack White didn’t come before the first slip when he was 31, and Ben Sanderson allowed himself an optimistic lbw yell after that, but overall he tapped within his limits, putting the ball into the square of the wicket on both the off and the leg side worked when the opportunity arose, a figure of utter composure. Now that the championship race is entering its hectic final weeks, that’s a good trait to have.

About an hour into the game, Northampton’s skies darkened to a beautiful sunset of maroon and pink, speckled with wisps of gray. Even the sunset was in the colors of Northants, and they had rarely looked better, but if Amla had gazed at them, he might have felt that he could look at them with the greatest satisfaction. After all, he had prevented Surrey from getting trapped.

The Northants Seamers bowled well throughout and they impressed with the new ball. Sanderson had given Rory Burns a few awkward moments before swinging one back to get him lbw. White is an excellent watcher, with his pumping gait and slightly untidy appearance, and he had two good wickets of his own. Ryan Patel became the third player in the match to hook the long leg and Ben Geddes, seeing an opportunity for a big square drive, failed to execute the shot and was dropped behind.

Rob Keogh raises his club on reaching a century•Getty Images

Northants produced just enough excellent supplies to stay in the fight. Luke Procter tossed Jamie Smith with one that went straight to hit his punch, but Cameron Steel provided solid support to Amla before Rob Keogh spun one out of the rough to bowl him.

Amla, however, was motionless. In the Family Stand, Northants supporters observed him respectfully, providing a beautiful backdrop to their chatter. One girl emerged amid talks about whether Ian Botham was a better all-rounder than Ben Stokes, a new petrol station near Old Trafford and the price of fish.

Northants made 339 from a 249 for 4 position, finishing their innings in just 18 overs, and keeping it that long was all thanks to Keogh and Emilio Gay, who made 268. Keogh, 75 years old, rarely makes headlines, but his third Championship 100 of the season underlined his development into a highly professional county cricketer. He was an undercard to Gay on day one, taking more than half of his runs from profitable guides and nudges to third, but he broadened his game when it became necessary for him.

He hit a deep third for his hundred when Kemar Roach fell short and wide to come out ninth, a hit on his leg while Roach finished with a five-for.

Keogh’s contributions were needed in a season in which Ricardo Vasconcelos and Saif Zaib, both batters with some talent, seem to fall clear in the rankings. Vasconcelos came in at number 6 and his fraught stay ended when he easily hooked Gus Atkinson by the long leg. Zaib, dropped leg down for the slog on the first ball of the morning from legpinner Steel. When James Sales drove half a volley from Roach to short extra, Northants had given three wickets in the first ten overs and their visions of over 400 were gone.

After playing, Northants’ batting coach, Ben Smith, called Keogh “a fine wine.” A Sagrantino perhaps, rich and concentrated, one of the darkest reds imaginable. No other color is suitable in Northampton.