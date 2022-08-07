Hasenhuttl dismayed by clear gap in quality after Southampton crumble to defeat at Tottenham

Ralph Hasenhuttl couldn’t hide his dismay after Southampton crashed out after a heavy defeat at Tottenham and extended their horrendous Premier League form into the new season.

“It’s frustrating but not entirely surprising that this game can go in such a direction,” Saints boss Hasenhuttl sighed after the 4-1 hammer on Spurs. “I don’t feel like we’re completely lost, but we had problems with all this quality they have.

“We played against some of the best strikers in the world here. If you have to defend one against one, it’s hard, and not surprising to me. We are still not able to keep zero and were far from one today.’

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl was dismayed after Saturday’s defeat at Tottenham

James Ward-Prowse gave Southampton the lead at Spurs but they held onto the lead for less than 10 minutes and fell apart in the second half.

“We had a good start,” Hasenhuttl said. “We were brave, had good moments, scored a good goal. It felt a bit like the opponents were shifting into the next gear and we couldn’t follow after the first 20 minutes.

“They are a strong side. They have strengthened their team. They have quality everywhere. It was frustrating to see how big the hole is, to be honest.’

The visitors took the lead with a beautiful volley from James Ward-Prowse in the 12th minute

Mohamed Salisu’s own goal, who cut a simple clearance into his own net for Tottenham’s third goal, summed up the achievement.

“This is individual quality,” Hasenhuttl said. “It’s easy to clear the ball with the right foot. This is just not good enough at this level.

“It is not easy to stop individual mistakes, but we will work on this, to find solutions. We know the Premier League shows all your weaknesses. It’s hard to defend here, but we’ll find a way to do better.”