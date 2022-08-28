Hasbulla touches down in Sydney and is picked up by a luxury Rolls Royce ahead of his tour

TikTok sensation Hasbulla Magomedov has landed in Australia for his first-ever speaking tour.

The 19-year-old, who has dwarfism and is known for his childlike appearance, made a rockstar arrival at Sydney Airport on Saturday.

Hasbulla was greeted by a bevy of guards before being escorted to a $1.2 million luxury Rolls-Royce car.

Hasbulla cut a stylish figure in a white button-up shirt, blue jeans and a $1595 Gucci shoulder bag.

He completed his look by wearing a Taqiyah cap and black Dolce & Gabbana sneakers.

The social media star was seen looking at his iPhone as he made his way through the terminal.

Hasbulla rose to fame in late 2020 when he started posting videos on Instagram and TikTok where he performed daring stunts and pranks.

With his unique looks and confident demeanor, Hasbulla quickly amassed a huge online following, including 2.1 million followers on Instagram and 4.7 billion views on TikTok.

Hasbulla reminded fans that no matter how difficult life gets, it’s important to stay optimistic.

In July he said: The Sydney Morning Herald: ‘People always complain about things in life, but I try to enjoy every day and do the things I like. You really have to stay positive.’

Despite his undeniable success, Hasbulla admits that fame comes at a price.

“Life has gotten better on the one hand, on the other it has become more complex,” he told the publication.

“I think people can see that I’ve worked hard to create a life for myself that I’m proud of, and I’m very grateful to my fans and I support them too.”

Hasbulla was born with growth hormone deficiency, a condition known as dwarfism, which causes him to have an abnormally short stature with normal body proportions.

Since gaining notoriety, Hasbulla has attracted attention by challenging prominent UFC stars to fights, including MMA champion Conor McGregor.

He has also befriended Russian MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, leading to fans calling him “Mini Khabib.”

In December 2021, he dipped his toe into the fledgling NFT market by launching a cartoon that resembled him.

As for his plans to visit Australia, Hasbulla said he hopes to meet kangaroos and visit famous sites, including Bondi Beach when he’s not on stage to give speeches.

Hasbulla is scheduled to speak in Sydney on August 29 and 30 and Melbourne on August 31 and September 1.

The tour also includes an exclusive meet and greet with the social media star.