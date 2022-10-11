Hasbulla set to corner Islam Makhachev in Charles Oliveira title fight at UFC 280

Islam Makhachev will have social media star Hasbulla in his corner as he fights for the UFC lightweight title, according to MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz.

The protégé of Khabib Nurmagomedov gets his first shot at a world title when he takes on former champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi on October 22.

Each fighter gets to bring three people to stand in their corner at a UFC fight and Makachev is almost certain that “The Eagle” and his longtime coach Javier Mendez are with him at the Etihad Arena.

Hasbulla, who sat next to the cage to watch Makhachev’s latest Abu Dhabi win against Dan Hooker and recently became a UFC ambassador, will also be part of the corner team according to Abdelaziz who answered ‘yes’ when asked if the 19-year-old would later get an official role this month.

However, it remains to be seen whether the man overseeing the careers of Henry Cejudo, Justin Gaethje, Kamaru Usman, Kayla Harrison and many more is telling the truth or just trolling.

Hasbulla has become an internet sensation in the past year, partly due to his ties to MMA fighters such as Nurmagomedov and Makhachev.

The 3ft 4in teen has a genetic condition that gives him characteristics such as stunted growth and a high-pitched voice. Although it has not been officially confirmed, he is believed to have some form of dwarfism.

Hasbulla was once linked to a falling out with fellow social media personality Abdu Rozik, 18, who has a similar growth disorder but nothing has come of it, and fighting now appears to be off the table.

@islam_makhachev – instagram Makhachev already has a pretty strong corner

Makhachev threw Hasbulla around like a baby after his latest Abu Dhabi win

The Russian was recently the victim of a unprovoked attack from Conor McGregor, who insulted him and threatened to kick him, kicking off the most unlikely beef of 2022.

“I’d love to kick that little *** Hasbulla over a goal post. How much to get him on the volley? Bit of stinking inbreeding,” the Irishman tweeted.

‘Notorious’ later uploaded and deleted a meme on Twitter showing him strangling what appears to be a small toy whose head had been replaced by Hasbulla’s.

He captioned the post: “Now what you say, you little idiot.”

Hasbulla argues with Conor McGregor

It led to a response from Hasbulla, who asked that UFC President Dana White allow him to fight McGregor in the Octagon: “Please let me eat this chicken Conor McGregor.”

Notorious has not fought since he broke his tibia and fibula at UFC 264 in July 2021.

The 34-year-old is currently working his way back to full fitness for a highly anticipated comeback in 2023 against a yet to be determined opponent.

While Hasbulla wants to qualify for McGregor’s comeback fight, it will never happen for a variety of reasons. One is the fact that McGregor will return to welterweight and that the internet celebrity is a lot lighter than the 170-pound limit.