Hasbulla Magomedov steps out in Bondi flanked by burly bodyguards in Bondi

TikTok sensation Hasbulla Magomedov takes no chances when it comes to safety when traveling in Australia.

The 19-year-old, who has dwarfism and is known for his childish appearance, was spotted Monday in Sydney’s Bondi Junction, flanked by towering bodyguards and an all-male entourage.

The social media star looked stylish in a red-and-navy parka and blue jeans and looked cheerful as he shared a joke with his towering companions.

Hasbulla paired his ensemble with a small Gucci shoulder bag worth $1,410 and a pair of kids’ Nike sneakers, which retail for around $70.

The social media star completed his look by wearing a Taqiyah cap – a round skullcap often worn for religious purposes.

Dressed exclusively in black and white outfits, his posse kept a close eye on the star as they walked in formation.

Several of the men were carrying plastic water bottles, while another was carrying a tray of takeaway coffee.

The sighting comes hours before Hasbulla’s first scheduled speaking performance in Le Montage, Sydney.

He will speak again on Tuesday at the venue before traveling to Melbourne for his scheduled appearances at Timberyard on August 31 and September 1.

The tour also includes an exclusive meet and greet with the social media star.

Hasbulla rose to fame in late 2020 when he started posting videos on Instagram and TikTok where he performed daring stunts and pranks.

With his unique looks and confident demeanor, Hasbulla quickly amassed a huge online following, including 2.1 million followers on Instagram and 4.7 billion views on TikTok.

He was born with growth hormone deficiency, a condition known as dwarfism, which caused him to have an abnormally short stature with normal body proportions.

Since gaining notoriety, Hasbulla has attracted attention by challenging prominent UFC stars to fights, including MMA champion Conor McGregor.

He has also befriended Russian MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, leading to fans calling him “Mini Khabib.”

In December 2021, he dipped his toe into the fledgling NFT market by launching a cartoon that resembled him.

Hasbulla rose to fame in late 2020 when he started posting videos on Instagram and TikTok where he performed daring stunts and pranks