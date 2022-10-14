Hasbulla will FIGHT in the Octagon after signing UFC contract as Conor McGregor feud continues

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Hasbulla Magomedov has revealed that his first official fight in the UFC Octagon is underway.

The social media sensation, 20, who is 3ft 4in tall and lives with a form of dwarfism, signed a five-year deal with the promotion in September amid a bitter social media feud with Irish fighter Conor McGregor.

Hasbulla, from the Russian Republic of Dagestan, thanked UFC boss Dana White and friend, undefeated former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, for making his dream come true.

Social media star Hasbulla (pictured) has confirmed that his first fight in the UFC Octagon is underway

The notice read: The rumors are true. I have officially signed a deal to fight in the UFC! Details will be revealed at the end of the year.

‘Thanks to @ufc, @danawhite, @khabib_nurmagomedov, @sungurov_usa, @justinozuna and everyone who helped make this dream come true.

‘All my fans will soon be able to buy a Hasbulla match kit.’

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou responded by joking on Twitter: ‘I think I have my next title defense @Hasbulla_NFT,’ with a mocked photo of Ngannou holding his title belt and Hasbulla posing with his fists up.

The Dagestani, who is 3ft 4in and lives with a form of dwarfism, signed a five-year contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) promotion company back in September

And Hasbulla thanked UFC boss Dana White (pictured) for helping his dream come true

‘Mini Khabib’ has 2.1 million followers on Instagram and a massive 4.3 billion views on TikTok.

A UFC aficionado posted on Twitter an image apparently showing Hasbulla merchandise, with a ‘UFC Venum Hasbulla Magomedov Men’s Authentic Fight Night 2.0 Shirt’ available for $109.99 (£97.56).

The fan joked: ‘I just got my paycheck time to tumble.’

‘The Notorious’ McGregor previously tweeted an edited image showing himself on a boat holding up a children’s toy with Hasbulla’s head photoshopped onto it.

The Russian has developed a relationship with UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov (above right)

His sour online feud with UFC poster boy Conor McGregor (above) looks set to heat up further

McGregor captioned the photo: ‘What are you saying now you little gimp’ before later deleting the tweet.

Hasbulla hit back, posting a screenshot of the now-deleted post, saying: ‘Can’t make this up. @TheNotoriousMMA why you delete every time I reply.’ He then responded again, calling for a match between the pair to be organised.

Hasbulla added: ‘Hey uncle @danawhite and @ufc let me make it happen let me eat this chicken @TheNotoriousMMA. I’m hungry, I smash him with my mountain spirit. My brother @TeamKhabib smashed him and his entire team, now it’s time to stand up! #HasbullaTime #CantDeleteMyTweetsConor.’

In a similar series of now-deleted tweets, the UFC star went after the 99cm mockingbird. McGregor tweeted: ‘I’d love to launch that little gimp Hasbulla over a goalpost’, before branding him a ‘slightly smelly inbred’.