Hasbulla claims to have signed deal to fight in UFC amid McGregor beef

Internet sensation Hasbulla says he’s signed a deal to fight in the UFC – and Francis Ngannou is ready for him.

On hearing the news of a potential new addition to the company, the heavyweight champion joked that his first title defense will be against the popular 3ft 4in teenager, who has become famous on social media in recent years.

BT SPORT Hasbulla Wants Dana White To Let Him Fight Conor McGregor

Hasbulla has a genetic condition that gives him characteristics such as stunted growth and a high-pitched voice. Although it has not been officially confirmed, the 19-year-old is believed to have some form of dwarfism.

Reports recently surfaced that the Russian had made a deal with the UFC, but as an ambassador, not as a fighter.

Now, however, Hasbulla claims that he will be entering the octagon in the near future after making a deal with the MMA promotion.

In a post on Instagram, he wrote: “The rumors are true. I have officially signed a deal to fight in the UFC!

“Details will be revealed by the end of the year. Thank you to @ufc, @danawhite, @khabib_nurmagomedov, @sungurov_usa, @justinozuna and everyone who helped make this dream a reality.”

Hasbulla has strong ties to MMA fighters such as Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev.

He was once linked to a falling out with fellow social media personality Abdu Rozik, 18, who has a similar growth disorder, but nothing came of it.

The Russian was recently the victim of a unprovoked attack from Conor McGregor, who insulted him and threatened to kick him, kicking off the most unlikely beef of 2022.

“I’d love to kick that little *** Hasbulla over a goal post. How much to get him on the volley? Bit of stinking inbreeding,” the Irishman tweeted.

‘Notorious’ later uploaded and deleted a meme on Twitter showing him strangling what appears to be a small toy whose head had been replaced by Hasbulla’s.

Getty Hasbulla got his nickname ‘Mini Khabib’ from the former UFC champion

He captioned the post: “Now what you say, you little idiot.”

It prompted a response from Hasbulla, who asked that UFC president White allow him to fight McGregor in the octagon.

“Please let me eat this chicken Conor McGregor,” Hasbulla said.