ESPNcricinfo understands that Pakistan will call on a fast bowler from outside the original 18-person squad for the second test, which begins in Multan on Friday. The only specialist fast bowler not to play the first test for Pakistan was Mohammad Wasim Jnr. But Wasim Jnr has yet to play a Test match, while three of the four bowlers who played the first Test at Rawalpindi also made their debuts, and adding some experience to the attack is seen as desirable.