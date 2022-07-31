Has tighter monetary policy slowed the pace of US hiring?

Has Fed tightening slowed the US job market?

US hiring is expected to slow in July as investors and economists bet that the Federal Reserve’s rapid series of rate hikes will affect the labor market.

According to a Reuters survey, the Department of Labor is expected to report that the US added 255,000 jobs in July, up from 372,000 in June. The unemployment rate is expected to remain stable at 3.6 percent.

Market watchers have been anticipating a slowdown in the labor market for months. While the workforce has declined modestly this year, forecasts have fallen below numbers since April. But the Fed’s dramatic efforts to curb inflation are expected to eventually take a bite out of the US workforce.

Weaker data from July would reinforce fears that a recession is imminent. Those fears came to a head last week when the US reported gross domestic product contracted for the second consecutive quarter. That fits into one general definition of a recession, though the National Bureau of Economic Research will issue an official call later. A sharp rise in unemployment, or a significant drop in hiring, would increase the likelihood of a recession and could prompt the Fed to make more moderate rate hikes in the future.

“A delay in hiring to the early consensus of 250,000 would suit the current one” [Federal Open Market Committee] believes that hiring can be slowed down slowly without ill effects. A reading of less than 150,000 would question that statement and argue for a slightly smaller tightening,” said Ed Acton, an analyst at Citigroup. Kate Duguid

Will the Bank of England raise interest rates the most since 1995?

The Bank of England could raise interest rates by half a percentage point at the next meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee. An interest rate hike of half a percentage point would be the central bank’s largest rate hike since 1995.

Earlier this month, Governor Andrew Bailey raised the prospect of a significant rate hike, saying the central bank faces the “biggest challenge” to bring inflation under control since the independence of interest rates in 1997.

Central banks are under mounting pressure to curb inflation, which rose to a 40-year high of 9.4 percent in June. The rise in inflation has sparked a wave of union action as workers insist that wages match price increases.

Inflation in the UK was the highest among the G7 group of major advanced economies in June. The Office for National Statistics said the main driver was gasoline prices, which rose by 18.1 pence per liter, the biggest jump since comparable records began in 1990.

Only 29 percent of the 277 categories monitored by the ONS rose in price at an annual rate of less than 4 percent, double the BoE’s inflation target.

Analysts say prices are likely to continue rising, with further increases in energy expected in October, but some economists are taking solace in evidence that rising prices have increasingly concentrated in food, energy and fuel, suggesting inflation is on the rise. no longer more widely distributed throughout the economy. Leke Oso Alabi

Will Turkish inflation rise to 80%?

Much of the world is struggling with inflation, but Turkey is suffering more than most. The central bank’s push for unconventional monetary policy has resulted in annual inflation of nearly 80 percent as the lira hits record lows.

Inflation is expected to hit a new two-decade high when the state’s statistics office releases data for July on Wednesday, analysts said. It registered an inflation rate of 79 percent in June, the highest among the G20 countries.

Under pressure from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkey’s central bank has countered the global trend of raising interest rates to contain inflation, leaving its benchmark at 14 percent since December.

Erdoğan wants cheap exports and credit to boost economic growth ahead of next year’s general election. He also argues that high interest rates fuel inflation, while economists believe the opposite is true. The Turkish president recently called those who subscribe to mainstream economic theory “either ignorant or traitor”.

Central bank governor Şahap Kavcıoğlu last week blamed the war in Ukraine and other external factors for the price hikes. He raised the inflation forecast for the end of the year to 60.4 percent from the previous 42.8 percent and promised that “a rapid decline in inflation will be achieved to levels consistent with our forecasts”.

The sharp rise in the cost of living mainly affects low-income households, with housing, food and transport costs rising the fastest. A third of Turks earn a net minimum wage of 5,500 lira a month, or $307 after the lira lost half its value in the past 12 months.

Goldman Sachs expects the low interest rates “to further fuel headline inflation and significantly derail inflation expectations towards the end of the year. We predict inflation will rise to 90 percent and fall to 75 percent year-over-year only by the end of 2022 using base effects,” a recent research paper said. Ayla Jean Yackley