Has the mystery of how the moon formed finally been solved?

It’s a question that has puzzled scientists for hundreds of years: how exactly did our moon form?

Since the 1970s, astronomers have suspected that the moon formed when a giant protoplanet called Theia smashed into Earth.

However, the nature of this collision and what happened immediately afterwards has been the subject of debate.

Some scientists believe the collision created a huge cloud of debris, which fused into the moon over time.

However, in a new study, researchers at the University of Durham claim that the giant impact immediately sent the moon into orbit around Earth.

Vincent Eke, co-author of the study, said: ‘This formation route could help explain the similarity in isotopic composition between the lunar rocks returned by the Apollo astronauts and the Earth’s mantle.

“There may also be observable effects on the thickness of the lunar crust, allowing us to further determine the type of collision that occurred.”

The moon theories Astronomers have long suspected that the moon formed when a giant protoplanet called Theia struck the newly formed Earth — a theory first put forth in the 1970s. It says the massive collision created a huge cloud of debris that coalesced into the moon. Until now, however, astronomers have been unable to explain how this made the Moon and Earth chemically identical. Later, two hypotheses arose that might explain why the moon is Earth’s chemical clone, but they predict radically different masses for Theia. In one scenario, two half-Earths have merged to form the Earth-Moon system. But the second hypothesis suggests that Theia was a small, high-velocity projectile that hit a large and rapidly spinning young Earth.

About 4.45 billion years ago, 150 million years after the solar system was formed, Earth was struck by a Mars-sized object called Theia.

The collision created the moon, but debate has raged over exactly what happened during this event — and why the moon and Earth are so similar in their composition has remained a mystery.

In the study, the researchers set out to explain the moon’s origin story once and for all.

The team used SWIFT open-source simulation code, running on the DiRAC Memory Intensive service (“COSMA”), to create the most detailed supercomputing simulations to date.

This allowed them to simulate hundreds of different impacts, varying the angle and speed of the collision, as well as the masses and spins of the two colliding bodies.

While previous studies used lower-resolution simulations, the additional computing power revealed important new aspects.

For example, only the high-resolution simulations produced the moon-like satellite, and the extra detail showed how the outer layers were richer in material sourced from Earth.

If much of the moon formed immediately after the giant impact, it could mean less material melted during its formation than previously thought, the researchers said.

Depending on how this molten rock solidified, these theories should predict different internal structures for the moon.

Jacob Kegerreis, who led the study, said: ‘This opens up a whole new set of possible starting places for the evolution of the moon’

The simulations also revealed that even when a satellite passes so close to Earth that it could be expected to be pulled apart by the tidal forces of Earth’s gravity, the satellite can not only survive, but also in a wider, wider range. safer lane can be pushed.

Jacob Kegerreis, who led the study, said: “This opens up a whole new set of possible starting places for the evolution of the moon.

‘We entered this project without knowing exactly what the outcomes of these very high-resolution simulations would be.

“So, in addition to the big eye-opener that standard resolutions can give you wrong answers, it was extra exciting that the new results could include a tantalizing moon-like satellite in orbit.”

The researchers hope the findings will encourage further research into the moon’s composition and internal structure.

“The many moon missions to come should reveal new clues as to what kind of giant impact led to the moon, which in turn will tell us about the history of Earth itself,” the team concluded.