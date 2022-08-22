Has the ABC given up on young Aussies? Youth abandon Triple J, new show hosted by Frank Kelly

When I first came to Australia as a young guy, I listened to Triple J and thought it was fantastic. There was nothing so good in my home country, Ireland.

But my new Australian friends all said to me, ‘You should have heard it two years ago. It was really great then, but now it’s out of date’.

I thought A/ they were wrong, and B/ Australians can be a cynical bunch.

It’s been a long time since I’ve listened to Triple J, and that’s the way it should be, it’s not meant to interest me. But those it’s designed for – 18-24 year olds – don’t listen much either.

And with the ABC recently hiring hip icon, 64-year-old Fran Kelly, to host a new Friday night TV art show, it’s fair to ask: Is this the end of the national broadcaster targeting the youth of the country?

ABC, affectionately called ‘Aunty’, just turned 90, but how many years does she have left in her? Will they disappear into irrelevance?

Fran Kelly (pictured) is 64 years old and has just been hired to host a new ABC arts program. She is a tremendously talented broadcaster, but her interest in the arts will certainly give way to what she knows and knows

ABC reporter Jordan Fennell criticized her employer’s decision to let Kelly host the new show

Kelly is a tremendously talented and respected announcer, and has been for decades. But her interest in the arts will certainly shift to what she has known and is familiar with.

Yeah, so would a 20 year old wannabe’s interest and knowledge shift to their own age group, but couldn’t a middle ground be found, at least with a much younger co-host?

Australian journalists lined up this week to criticize Kelly’s appointment to ABC’s flashy new show.

“I’m an old fart and also a fan of Fran, but I have to admit. Step aside and give a youngster a chance!’ tweeted Good Food Guide editor Roslyn Grundy.

Two Nine reporters Meg Watson and Osman Faruqi expressed their dismay in a podcast titled ‘Has the ABC given up on young people?’

A recent survey found that listeners aged 18-24 are weaning from national youth music. Pictured are Triple J breakfast hosts Bryce & Ebony

Journalist Osman Faruqi was unimpressed with Kelly getting the hosting gig and said he thought it was a joke at first

Faruqi said he even thought the appointment of Kelly, who hosted ABC Radio National’s breakfast show for 17 years before hanging up the microphone, was a joke.

“I think my original reaction to it was, ‘oh, this is like a parody press release someone put out,'” he said.

Faruqi said it was “shocking” not to see a younger presenter.

“Now the ABC is doubling…with someone who’s been in broadcasting longer than we’ve lived,” he said.

The Kelly kerfuffle would matter less if the ABC gave its best by the youngsters with Triple J, but it certainly isn’t.

A new investigation has found that the national youth music station is being let down by its 18-24-year-old listeners — the audiences it exists for, according to its submission to a Senate committee.

According to the latest ratings, viewing figures in that age group fell by an average of 2.5 percent from the end of April to the end of June in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide.

While the decline has been attributed to streaming and complaints about Triple J becoming “too mainstream” — The Wiggles topped its annual Hot 100 this year — there may be a simpler explanation.

“The kids are giving up on ABC and turning to commercial radio instead,” media analyst Tim Burrowes said on his website. blog.

Younger listeners are turning their backs on national broadcasting and turning to commercial radio. Pictured are crowds at the recent Splendor in the Grass in Byron Bay

ABC’s national youth music station is being let down by its supposed core audience of 18-24 year olds. Pictured are young people all looking at their phones

In 2014, an average of about 137,000 in that age bracket in the five mainland capitals listened to radio stations in any given 15 minutes.

By mid-2022, only 113,000 18-24 year olds will be listening to the radio at any time in the five capital cities.

That’s a massive 17.5 percent drop, even without taking into account the fact that Australia’s population increased by 3.5 million during that time, to about 27 million today.

The number of radio listeners is declining across the board, but the fall at Triple J is much worse, with a much higher proportion of 18-24 viewers opting for commercial radio.

There are many complaints that Triple J has become ‘too mainstream’. The Wiggles (pictured) took the number one spot on the station’s Hottest 100 in January

From 2014 to 2022, the number of Triple J young audiences listening at any given time dropped by as much as 55 percent, from 22,000 to 10,000.

Barring temporary spikes in 2015 and 2019, Triple J’s audience of 18-24 year-olds has been steadily declining for nearly a decade, and the number of listeners has never been this low.

Triple J faces audience is always older skewed than his target. Only 14 percent of the current audience is in the supposedly targeted age range of 18-24.

On August 31 last year, Triple J infamously tweeted ‘Did it hurt? when you came out of the youth radio station.’

The resistance was so fierce and so fast that a day later it tweeted: ‘Did it hurt? When your attempt at a meme failed? Yes, I did it’.

Not only did the meme-making attempt go wrong, it wasn’t true — nearly half of Triple J’s audience is between the ages of 25 and 39.

Triple J should be much more focused on providing a service that young Australians want to listen to.

And ABC in general needs to do a much better job of appealing to a young audience before they lose it for good.

The federal Labor government is unlikely to cut ABC’s funding even if its audience continues to decline, but the next coalition government certainly would.

That could lead to a death spiral in which ‘Aunt’, who just turned 90, doesn’t get to see her 100th birthday.