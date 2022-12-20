Has spray foam insulation made your property tough to sell?

Concerned homeowners who have paid thousands of pounds for spray foam insulation are wondering if their efforts to keep out the cold have landed them in hot water.

Last month, Money Mail reported on spray foam homeowners who didn’t get an equity release or struggled to sell their property.

Since then we have received dozens of questions, including: How do I know if I have the wrong type of foam, or if the papers are incomplete and is my house really unsaleable?

We asked three experts from Nationwide Building Society, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) and the Property Care Association (PCA) for the answers.

What is it?

Spray polyurethane foam is a type of attic insulation that has been used by 250,000 households in recent years to make their homes more energy efficient.

It is a liquid foam that is sprayed into openings in the roof, which expands and forms an insulating layer.

Why is it a problem?

While properly installed spray foam can help lower energy bills, a number of cowboy firms are believed to have installed it.

The industry is unregulated, and if installed incorrectly or sprayed onto an unsuitable roof space – one with leaks or defects, or one with a condensation problem – it can lead to rot.

A surveyor should have inspected your home and carried out a condensation risk assessment (known in the industry as a hygrothermal evaluation) before any work is carried out. But many times cowboy firms have cut corners and failed to do this.

Also, spray foam should not be sprayed over cables, as this could lead to overheating.

Rob Stevens, head of real estate risk at Nationwide, says if it’s not sprayed correctly, you also won’t benefit from an increase in your home’s energy efficiency, despite paying thousands.

Am I at risk?

Not necessary. If your foam was satisfactorily installed by a professional, you’ll have a ream of paperwork to prove it and this means a risk assessment has been passed, meaning your home was fit for the job. This is what you need:

Complete pre-survey suitability report that tells what condition your roof and wood were in before the foam was sprayed;

Condensation risk assessment also known as a hygrothermal assessment;

An independent test certificate such as British Board of Agrément or Kiwa certification with an explanation of the type of foam and how it should be sprayed;

Details of the installation company and its references;

Installation guarantee.

What if my foam is wrong?

In general, soft open-cell foam is used as spray insulation.

It’s unlikely that you have the wrong type of foam, but it’s more likely that it was installed incorrectly or that you don’t have the proper paperwork to prove it.

Experts say it’s much more important to have a condensation assessment that shows no risk than what brand of foam you have.

Steve Hodgson, general manager of the PCA, says: ‘The problems stem from poor preparation and evaluation, improper use and workmanship.’

Where should it not be used?

Each spray foam product has its own set of rules from the manufacturer about where it should not be sprayed.

You will find these rules on the test certificate from the British Board of Agrément or Kiwa, which must be provided by your installer.

If you already have standard attic insulation, you shouldn’t install spray foam either. It leads to condensation, says Rics.

Beware of a spray foam firm advising you to strip out your existing attic insulation. Ask for advice first. Spray foam may also not fill existing ventilation points in the roof.

Will lenders offer loans?

Those with spray foam may have difficulty selling, obtaining a share release, or even remortgaging.

Nationwide says it will lend you if you have all the proper paperwork, your foam was sprayed correctly, and your roof was in good shape.

Santander may also ask to carry out a structural engineer’s report which can cost up to £2,000.

Halifax and Barclays say they are guided by the appraiser’s decision in individual cases. HSBC does not lend properties with any type of spray foam.

No home equity lender will lend you if you had foam installed after your house was built.

One lender, Only More2life, will issue equity releases for homes that have foam installed during construction.

Does foam need to be removed?

If you have the proper paperwork, with the risk assessment, your spray foam probably won’t need to be removed.

A mortgage lender or Rics expert can also check your paperwork or inspect your home to make sure the foam was right for your property and that it was installed according to the manufacturer’s requirements.

You can find a Rics expert at Ricsfirms.com. The raw cost is £700.

Homeowners without paperwork can order a surveyor to perform an “invasive inspection” that involves removing some of the scum and examining it. Costs vary.

Experts say they’ve heard of cold callers scaring vulnerable people into having it removed unnecessarily.

The PCA’s Steve Hodgson says, “Don’t feel pressured to pay for foam removal without concrete evidence that it’s likely to be harmful.”

