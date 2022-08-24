Has Facebook been hacked? Glitch floods feeds with random posts

Facebook users were hit by a meltdown today after their feeds were flooded with random spam messages from strangers sharing content on celebrity pages.

The social network’s 2.8 billion users reported falling victim to the bizarre bug that filled news feeds with memes, pornography and cryptocurrency spam.

Famous pages, which can have tens or hundreds of millions of followers, seemed to be targeted by trolls who took advantage of the glitch to launch a torrent of spam at those who had once “liked” a popular page.

Anyone who shared content on the pages of famous bands, athletes and influencers then had it broadcast to the millions of people who followed it.

Messages shared with popular accounts are usually filtered out, but security experts told MailOnline today that Meta’s recent changes to the algorithm may have caused the problem.

Outraged Facebook users were quick to share their outrage online, with many expressing frustration at their feeds being filled with random posts.

Meta, the company that owns Facebook, has reported problems since 7:08 a.m. BST, according to Downdetector website, which monitors website downtime.

A spokeswoman for Meta told MailOnline: “We are aware that some people are having issues with their Facebook feed. We are working to get things back to normal as soon as possible and we apologize for the inconvenience.”

Meta, the company that owns Facebook, has reported problems since 7:08 a.m. BST, according to Downdetector website, which monitors website downtime

More than 2,000 people in the UK have reported issues, with 80 percent claiming the issue is related to their feeds, Downdetector shows.

Users in the US, Australia and elsewhere in the world are also reporting the issue.

Several Facebook users questioned whether the social network had been hacked, although Jake Moore, a security consultant at ESET, said it is unlikely.

“While it looks like Facebook has been hacked, it’s more likely to be a technical glitch resulting from some recent changes Facebook made to its algorithm,” he told MailOnline.

“Until the issue is resolved, you may need to unfollow the rogue accounts you see in your feed.”

Facebook users flocked to Twitter to share their experiences with the bizarre glitch.

Twitter user @maymaywala said, ‘@facebook is down or what???? My feed is full of random people commenting on celebrity pages.”

Another user, @Zeeshan0961, said, ‘What the hell is this @facebook? My whole timeline is full of people posting on celebrity walls.”

‘Facebook Error!! What’s Happening’: Users quickly jump to Twitter when there’s an outage

A Twitter user, @CallMeElektra, took a screenshot of her Facebook feed, which showed a random person posting to the page of rock band the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Another person posted photos of random posts on musicians Eminem and Billie Eilish’s pages, claiming it affected his “entire feed.”

It seems to be a worldwide problem – a user in Melbourne, Australia, had seen a message from someone who posted on American actor Vin Diesel’s page.

Another affected user shared his experience from New Delhi in India, saying that Facebook is “behaving drunk and funny.”

It seems that the glitch does not affect every Facebook user.

It’s possible that the issue is related to long-term changes being made to Facebook’s feed for users around the world.

Meta splits the Facebook homepage into two separate tabs: ‘Feeds’, which focuses on chronological posts, and ‘Home’, which focuses on promoted posts.