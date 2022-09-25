Has eurozone inflation shot even higher?

Has inflation in the eurozone risen even higher?

Can inflation maintain its record pace in the eurozone, even as the economy already appears to be contracting and economists far and wide are predicting a recession this winter?

The final test will come on Friday, when the European Commission’s statistics department will release eurozone inflation data for September. Economists polled by Reuters expect annual consumer price growth to reach 9.6 percent, up from an all-time high of 9.1 percent reached just in August.

The prices of oil, steel, wood and many other commodities have been falling for several months. But this is offset by persistently high energy costs, which affect both manufacturing and service companies, prompting them to raise prices.

Another factor likely to push inflation up is the expiry this month of Germany’s temporary measures to cushion the impact of high prices, such as a fuel tax cut and a €9 monthly subsidized train ticket.

Economists at Deutsche Bank predicted last week that inflation in the eurozone would peak at around 9.5 percent by the end of the year. Price pressures also continue to mount, as European wholesale natural gas prices remain about two and a half times higher than a year ago, even after a recent dip.

The European Central Bank, which has already raised interest rates by 1.25 percentage points this summer, will keep a close eye on the latest data as it considers how much borrowing costs could be raised to bring inflation back to the 2 target. per cent.

Isabel Schnabel, member of the ECB Governing Council, underlined her concerns last week: “What we are seeing is that inflationary pressures have broadened much further. They have somehow crept into all parts of the economy.” Martin Arnold

How have higher interest rates affected the UK mortgage market?

Rising interest rates are expected to continue to take the wind out of the UK housing market as they make mortgages more expensive.

Those rising costs come just as the average UK house price has reached an all-time high, following the pandemic-driven housing boom and against a backdrop of declining real (inflation-adjusted) income.

The Bank of England will release its latest credit and mortgage data for August on Thursday. Economists surveyed by Reuters predict that the number of UK mortgage approvals fell to 62,000 last month, from 63,770 in the previous month and from their peak of over 100,000 in November 2020.

Last week, the BoE announced a further 0.5 percentage point hike in its key rate to 2.25 percent, the highest level since 2008 and for the seventh time in a row.

As a result, the mortgage interest rate has risen.

“We expect the sharp rise in mortgage rates, fueled by the Bank of England’s tightening monetary policy, to continue to weigh on mortgage approvals,” said Ellie Henderson, an economist at Investec.

By contrast, UK house price growth has remained solid, supported by a limited supply of real estate.

The downward trend in mortgage approvals is likely to be affected by the stamp duty cut announced by the government on Friday, which will not require the payment of stamp duty on the first £250,000 of a property’s value, up from £150,000. The threshold is raised to £425,000 for new buyers.

Rightmove’s housing expert, Tim Bannister, said that while activity slowed, Friday’s announcement “could trigger a major jump in potential buyers competing for the limited number of homes for sale,” resulting in a higher house price hike. Valentina Romei

Did US consumer spending rise in August?

U.S. consumer spending is expected to pick up in August, with the Commerce Department’s personal consumer spending index showing a monthly increase of 0.2 percent, according to a Reuters poll.

That follows a 0.1 percent rise, which fell short of economists’ expectations for a 0.4 percent rise. July’s cool spending figures were driven by a decline in consumption of goods and a modest increase in spending on services.

The shift to spending on services could reverse a trend during much of the pandemic that has fueled price increases for goods. That would be a welcome development for the US Federal Reserve, which is trying to tame inflation hovering around its highest level in four decades.

“Consumer spending is in the midst of an ongoing but still incomplete rotation back to pre-pandemic patterns,” Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said in a speech this month. “Nevertheless, the level of goods spending remains 5 percent above the level implied by the pre-pandemic trend, while spending on services remains 4 percent below trend.”

Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial, said the Fed is targeting aggregate demand through its primary monetary policy tool of interest rates. “The Fed has no power whatsoever over the supply components of inflation,” he said, and while supply chain constraints have begun to ease, it would take time to seep into retail consumer prices.

Recent data showed that US retail sales unexpectedly rose 0.3 percent in August, beating economist expectations for a flat state. The figures have not been adjusted for inflation, but the lack of a major decline suggests that consumers are still spending in general.

However, the retail control group, which excludes purchases of gasoline, motor vehicles, construction materials and food services, remained flat. This group is included in the official calculation of the gross domestic product. The soft figure led the Atlanta Fed to cut its estimate of GDPNow tracking for third-quarter GDP growth from 1.3 percent to 0.5 percent.

Lydia Boussour, chief US economist at Oxford Economics, still expects modest growth in consumer spending in the third quarter.

Sustained modest growth in consumer spending in the third quarter should be followed by a significant slowdown in the fourth quarter and some spending cuts in the first half of 2023 as weaker labor market gains dampen income growth. Alexandra White