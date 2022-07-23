Has Banksy struck again? Locals say mural on side of Blackpool home is from guerrilla street artist

A new artwork of a boy holding a yellow umbrella on a house in Blackpool has sparked excitement over whether it’s a new Banksy.

The mostly black and white image shows a young lad clinging to the brightly colored brolley.

It emerged Wednesday night and wasn’t discovered until the early hours of Thursday morning.

There was no sign of how it got there or any identifiable tag or signature claiming credit.

But because of its signature style, many have suggested it could be the work of Bristol-born guerrilla graffiti guru Banksy.

If so, it would be the second known time he’s visited the popular seaside town.

In 2021 a series was published under the title The Great British Spraycation.

Banksy’s spokesperson – who can verify whether art belongs to him – has been contacted by MailOnline, but has not yet responded.

A new artwork has appeared on the wall of a house in Blackpool in nighttime paint

It shows a little boy in black and white desperately holding a yellow umbrella as it blows away

The art on the wall is similar to another painting that popped up in Stockport on the side of the pub.

That spray-painted image was of a little boy in black and white with a yellow kite.

It had been hoped that it was a real Banksy, but the artist confirmed it was not his work.

Originals can sell for millions and usually appear overnight without any idea or sign from the painter.

But it’s similar to another non-Banksy painting that popped up in Stockport on the side of the pub

Banksy works hard on a painting of a former prison. His identity is shrouded in mystery

Blackpool artist and youth worker Brendan Bunting went to view the artwork and told the local newspaper he feared it wasn’t real.

He said: ‘It’s great to see more street art in Blackpool, but sadly this isn’t Banksy.

‘I was lucky enough to see an exhibition of Banksy work in Bristol years ago. And I also found his work inspiring.

‘It is nice to see that local residents commission an artist to decorate the outside of their home. What I suspect took place here.’

Hopefully we’ll see the return of Robin Ross curated Blackpool street art festival ‘Sand Sea and Spray’ as it boosted Blackpool’s tourism and economy.

‘Art plays an important role in Blackpool’s regeneration, from the exhibitions at The Grundy to the contemporary exhibitions at Abingdon Studios to street art in the gardens of local residents.’