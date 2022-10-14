‘Has any club ever spent £10m better?’- Toney scores ‘naughty, dirty’ Brentford goal

Ivan Toney’s ‘naughty’ goal for Brentford raised the question: has any club ever spent £10m better?

The England striker broke the deadlock against Brighton in their Premier League clash with a stunning finish that lit up the Community Stadium.

Getty Robert Sanchez didn’t stand a chance with the brilliant film

Getty Toney knew exactly where it was going

Toney shot at the nearest post to get Adam Webster at Frank Onyeka’s pass.

The ball was behind him, but that was no problem for the 26-year-old who shot it through his legs into the far corner.

talkSPORT commentator Clive Tyldesley could hardly believe it, saying: “It’s a brilliant goal for Brentford, scored by Ivan Toney, a milestone 50 lead, Brentford’s talisman for the past two years.

“Has any club ever spent £10million on him better than Brentford?

“It’s a naughty goal, it’s a dirty goal, you shouldn’t show such skills under pressure from a great defender like Adam Webster.

“If you just step over it and use your heel to lead to the far post, you don’t forget the attacking players who score such a goal against you.

Getty Toney’s 50th league goal was one of his best

near Tottenham close to million-pound naming rights deal with Google

BACK? Espirito Santo explores ways to leave Saudi club amid talks over Wolves . return

CHEICK MATE Palace ace Doucoure surprised by Arsenal as he reveals Selhurst was fate

ugly Anderlecht fans fight police and leave four injured and throw flares in West Ham end

UEL Man United 1-0 Omonia LIVE RESPONSE: McTominay scores last minute winner to save Reds

EMBARRASSING Loaned Chelsea outcast Sarr scores extremely bizarre own goal for Monaco







“A brilliant, brilliant goal from a player who has served his time in the lower divisions, but he is now a big league player. a World Cup candidate, a one off, he is Ivan Toney.”

Former Chelsea fullback Scott Minto was equally impressed, saying: “What an asset he has been and yet again in the right place at the right time.

“Ivan Toney’s move, fantastic, the flick, the move, to come back and then go to the nearest pole.

“He beats Adam Webster to the ball, but he’s behind him, he almost has to throw it away.” [Johan] Cruyff style.”