Has Adele married Rich Paul? Fans spy personalised game labelled ‘The Paul’s’

Fans speculate that Adele secretly married her boyfriend Rich Paul after seeing a telling clue in the singer’s latest Instagram post.

The singer shared photos from her Los Angeles home on Sunday as she celebrated her first Emmy win for her TV concert, Adele: One Night Only.

A snap of the gong sitting on her coffee table showed a personalized game labeled “The Paul’s,” sparking a spate of comments from excited fans who suspected the secretive star has married her partner of a year.

The game, which appears to be a set of dominoes or Rummikub tiles, had “The Paul’s” written clearly on the side, prompting one of the star’s 50.8 million followers to ask, “Are you married?” in the comments.

“I don’t know if it makes me more excited or upset by the bad punctuation,” another joked.

The superstar and the multimillionaire agent first met at a party a few years ago and made their relationship public in the summer of 2021.

The musician was previously married to charity entrepreneur Simon Konecki, the father of her nine-year-old son Angelo, who married in 2018 and broke up the same year.

In an interview with ELLE UK last month, Adele responded to rumors she was engaged, joking that she “might be married.”

“I’ve never been so in love,” she gushed. ‘I’m obsessed with him. I definitely want more kids.

She added shyly, “Well! We will. Well, I’m not married” when asked if the ring she’s been wearing recently is an engagement diamond.

‘I’m just in love! I am happy as I will ever be. I might as well be married,” she later confesses her huge ring: “I’m not engaged. I just love luxury jewelry, boy!’

In May, Adele moved in with Rich, who leads NBA star LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Ben Simmons, after a year of dating while sharing a photo of them outside their new $58 million dollar Beverly Hills home.

In a previous Rolling Stone interview, Adele described her relationship with Rich as the most “incredible, candid and easiest” relationship she’s ever had.

Although they’ve only seen each other since last summer, they first met at a friend’s birthday party several years earlier.

They would reconnect later in June 2021, with Adele saying: “I didn’t tell many of my friends at first because I wanted to keep it to myself.

They showed their love when they attended the NBA Finals as a couple in July, and again at LeBron James’ wife’s birthday party in August.

Adele went official Instagram with their romance in a post on September 19, which she captioned with a red heart emoji.

The singer rarely posts about Rich on social media, but used her Instagram account to hit back at rumors that she had canceled her stay in Las Vegas due to relationship issues.

Just weeks after she postponed her shows, the singer defiantly took to Instagram to address speculation about the status of her relationship, while jokingly telling her fans that her sports agent partner is “sending his love.”

Adele and her ex Simon have maintained a close relationship, co-parenting Angelo, while Simon hung out with Rich at the star’s Hyde Park appearances this summer.

The pair, accompanied by Adele’s nine-year-old son Angelo, were spotted together in the VIP area.

To prove the strength of their friendship, Adele dedicated her BRIT Award-winning album 30 to Simon and their son Angelo at BRITs in February.

Adele emotionally told viewers that her prize was for her son and ex-husband, because the record is “really about them,” before giving herself credit for “bringing something so personal out there.”

The star’s fourth album describes her painful separation from Simon, previously explaining that the album’s lead single, Easy On Me, was written for her son, who had questions for his parents after their divorce, such as “why can you not still living together?’.