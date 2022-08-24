Harvey Weinstein is granted an APPEAL by New York court

<!–

Harvey Weinstein has been given the right to appeal through the New York State Court of Appeals, paving the way for oral pleadings to be heard next year — and his 2020 conviction could potentially be overturned.

The 70-year-old was found guilty of rape in 2020 and sentenced to 23 years.

He insisted that his relationships with the women were consensual.

Wednesday’s ruling, from New York State of Appeals Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, means pleas will be heard in full in court next year, a court source said. NBC News.

The court can confirm or quash his conviction.

Weinstein has spent most of the past two years in a New York state prison, but is currently in a Los Angeles jail awaiting trial next month on 11 charges of rape and assault.

Weinstein’s attorney, Arthur Aidala, said they were grateful for the decision, which he said “recognized the unique legal issues in this case.”

He added: “We hope that the entire court will find that Mr Weinstein has not been given a fair trial and will reverse his conviction.”