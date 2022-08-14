Harvey Weinstein denies his youngest accuser’s allegation that he assaulted her when she was just 16

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has spoken out from behind bars to deny his youngest accuser’s allegation that he sexually assaulted her when she was just 16.

Weinstein is currently incarcerated at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles, awaiting a new trial on a felony charge following his conviction for third-degree rape and criminal assault in New York.

In comments to DailyMail.com on Friday, Weinstein broke his silence to deny allegations made by Kaja Sokola, a former model who gave a rare interview published earlier this week.

Sokola was a 16-year-old teenage model living in New York in September 2002, when she says Weinstein took her to his SoHo apartment and assaulted her — allegations she made in a 2019 lawsuit and the recent interview with rolling stone.

“I know where I stand and how I’m seen, but it doesn’t make every allegation against me true or factual,” Weinstein said in a statement through his representative. “It’s not true that I met this woman in 2002.”

Sokola’s attorneys Douglas Wigdor and Kevin Mintzer fired back, telling DailyMail.com, “Mr. Weinstein should focus his energies on his next multi-victim rape trial in California.”

Sokola’s lawsuit against Weinstein is one of the few still in the scandal — and it also mentions Disney, which owned Weinstein’s production company Miramax from 1993 to 2010.

Most other lawsuits related to allegations of misconduct after 2005 were merged and settled in Weinstein’s bankruptcy, and most pre-2005 claims were past the statute of limitations.

However, Sokola filed her lawsuit under a 2019 New York law that provided a temporary “look-back window” to victims of child sexual abuse, allowing them to pursue civil lawsuits even after the normal statute of limitations had expired.

Weinstein’s legal team maintains that if he had met Sokola, it couldn’t have been until 2005, when she was 19 and thus ineligible to prosecute under the Child Victims Act retrospective period.

“I understand the rationale for using the statute for a civil suit, but it never happened,” Weinstein said.

Weinstein’s spokesperson told DailyMail.com that the film producer did not own the SoHo apartment described in Sokola’s lawsuit until 2005.

Weinstein’s attorney Imran H. Ansari also argued in a statement that evidence would indicate that he did not meet Sokola in 2002.

“In response to Ms. Sokola’s allegations in her complaint, Mr. Weinstein has categorically and emphatically denied and continues to deny the charges against him,” Ansari told DailyMail.com.

“Importantly, Mr. Weinstein insists that Mrs. Sokola’s claim that she was 16 years old when she met him is false,” he added.

Ansari argued that “a timeline of events, corroborated by other evidence, including witness testimony, will refute Ms Sokola’s allegations of sexual abuse as a minor,” preventing her from filing charges under the Child Victims Act.

Sokola said in her recent interview that she hopes to hold Weinstein and his alleged enablers accountable with her lawsuit.

“No one is untouchable right now,” she said, adding to those close to Weinstein, “I would ask, ‘Was it worth it?’ Because there’s not a shadow of a doubt in me that they knew.’

“I’m really curious if Harvey looks in the mirror and he’s still thinking, ‘All those bitches,’ or if he has any reconciliation with what he’s done.”

Kaja Sokola was just 16 in September 2002 when she says Weinstein sexually assaulted her in his New York apartment. She can be seen above in an undated photo

Sokola, now 35 and working as a psychologist in her native Poland, says she met Weinstein when she came to New York as a teenage model and first lived away from her parents.

She was 16 and he 50 when she says she met him at an event organized by her agency, NEXT Model Management.

“People at the event said, ‘This is the king of Hollywood, and he can make anything happen,’ Sokola recalled to Rolling Stone. “He said, ‘If you want to be an actress, I see you have potential and I’d love to have lunch with you and talk about it.’

“Of course I’ve heard, ‘Don’t go out to eat. People can put all kinds of drugs in your drinks.’ But lunch seemed safe,’ she said.

As alleged in her lawsuit, Weinstein’s driver picked her up a few days later and dropped them off at his SoHo apartment.

In the apartment, the suit claims that Weinstein forced her to take off her clothes while “grabbing her breasts” before ejaculating on the floor.

After that, she says he stopped her from leaving his home and threatened her career.

“Harvey Weinstein made it clear that refusing his sexual demands would mean giving up the chance to make it in Hollywood,” the lawsuit alleges.

Kaja Sokola is seen in New York in 2010. She is now 35 and works as a psychologist in Poland

In charges that arose from separate charges, a New York jury in 2020 found Weinstein guilty of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sexual act.

Weinstein, now 70, is serving a 23-year prison sentence in that case. He is currently being held in Los Angeles pending trial on additional charges.

Weinstein faces 11 charges in California for allegedly assaulting five women, which he denies. His trial there is scheduled for October.

In June, he was also charged in Britain for sexually assaulting a woman in London in 1996.

It’s unclear if that case will ever go to trial, as British officials would have to decide whether to request his extradition while he is already serving a long sentence in the US.

In all, nearly 90 women, including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Salma Hayek, have accused Weinstein of harassment or assault. He denies all allegations.