Harvey Weinstein begs judge to let him out of prison to see private dentist

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Harvey Weinstein has begged a judge to let him go to a private dentist instead of prison doctors pulling out his rotten teeth and leaving gaping holes in his mouth.

The disgraced film producer said his rotten teeth had become a dental “emergency” when he pleaded with a judge in a Los Angeles courtroom.

Weinstein, who served 23 years after being convicted of sex charges in New York, said, “I’ll pay the dentist…it’s just one trip and one trip.”

The 70-year-old is in custody awaiting trial on October 10 on charges that he raped and sexually assaulted five women between 2004 and 2013. at the process.

‘I’m in pain every day. I have cavities and I can’t eat because I’m missing teeth,” Weinstein told Judge Lench. New York Post.

Harvey Weinstein (pictured outside the Manhattan courthouse in 2020) has begged a judge to show him a private dentist instead of prison drugs pulling out his rotten teeth and leaving gaping holes in his mouth

The film producer’s disgraced attorney, Mark Werksman, said dentists at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility had told Weinstein he can either have his rotten teeth pulled without replacement, or let them rot further.

Werksman claimed that not allowing Weinstein to visit a private dentist would be a violation of his fundamental rights.

The lawyer added that a gaping hole in the front of Weinstein’s mouth would make him look “ridiculous” and “like a caricature” ahead of his trial.

But Judge Lench told Weinstein that while he is able to transport himself to and from the private dentist, the trip would involve a number of Sheriff’s Department employees — meaning his request is out of the norm.

Weinstein is awaiting trial on October 10 on charges, including 11 charges of rape and sexual assault of five women in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills from 2004 and 2013.

During Wednesday’s hearing, prosecutors also asked the judge to allow two witnesses who live in Italy to testify via video link instead of traveling to the US for the trial.

The judge ordered witness Lubov Smirnova, who worked for one of Weinstein’s alleged victims and her family, to appear in person, the New York Post reports. But a second witness, Pascal Vicedomini, will appear via video for medical reasons.

Weinstein spokesman Juda S. Engelmeyer said: “Harvey wants to make it clear that the judge could not have been more elegant and understanding. He said he is in pain and hopes she can help, but wants to make it clear how grateful he is that he was able to talk and be heard.’

Weinstein (pictured in an LA courtroom in 2021), who served 23 years after being convicted of sex charges in New York, said: ‘I’ll pay for the dentist…it’ll just be one trip and one trip’

Meanwhile, in a separate case, New York’s highest court has approved an appeal from Weinstein over his rape conviction in 2020.

Weinstein was convicted in New York City in February 2020 for forcibly performing oral sex on TV and film production assistant “Project Runway,” Mimi Haley, in 2006 and for raping an aspiring actress in 2013.

He was acquitted of first-degree rape and two counts of predatory assault due to allegations by actor Annabella Sciorra of a rape in the mid-1990s.

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison and is currently in custody in California awaiting trial on October 10.

In June, he was also charged in Britain for sexually assaulting a woman in London in 1996.

It’s unclear if that case will ever go to trial, as British officials would have to decide whether to ask for his extradition while he’s already serving a long sentence in the US.

In all, nearly 90 women, including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Salma Hayek, have accused Weinstein of harassment or assault. He denies all allegations.