Harvey Weinstein accuser warns #MeToo movement at stake if producer’s LA trial fails to convict

Harvey Weinstein prosecutors say the fate of the #MeToo movement is at stake during the disgraced film mogul’s trial in Los Angeles, which begins Monday.

Weinstein, 70, will face 11 counts of assault, including forcible rape, sexual penetration with a foreign object by force, and sexual battery by force.

The second trial comes just two months after a New York court appealed the disgraced producer’s 2020 conviction, which sent him more than 20 years in prison for sex crimes.

With the New York appeal looming, prosecutors fear the LA trial — previously seen as a largely symbolic proceeding — could suddenly bear the full weight of the #MeToo movement.

If Weinstein was acquitted in LA and then won his New York appeal, he would go free, something survivors say could undo the years of progress and prevent women from coming forward about abuse in the future.

Actress Caitlin Dulany, who said Weinstein harassed and assaulted her in the 1990s, warned the fate of the #MeToo movement could depend on Weinstein’s LA trial

“It is disturbing and shocking that Harvey was allowed to continue his appeal in New York, which is why we – survivors, supporters – are paying very, very close attention to the Los Angeles trial,” she said. The New York Times.

“Of course there is a lot at stake for the women who testify, but there is also a lot at stake for all of us,” she said. “If it’s going in the wrong direction, it’s a step back. I think it will be more difficult for women to come forward in the future.’

Prosecutors also believe the location of the trial in LA — home of the American film industry in Hollywood — adds an air of significance to the implications of the trial’s verdict.

Weinstein faces life imprisonment if convicted in LA.

The film She Said – based on the investigation that revealed Weinstein’s criminal sexual behavior – will be released during the disgraced film producer’s trial in LA

Weinstein has previously pleaded not guilty to his LA charges, which include forced rape and forced oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery by force and one count of sexual penetration by use of force, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The defendant is accused of raping a woman in a hotel between September 2004 and September 2005. “He is also charged with raping another woman on two separate occasions in November 2009 and November 2010 at a Beverly Hills hotel.”

The trial begins tomorrow after a judge denied Weinstein’s request to delay it until after the release of the film She Said — based on the investigation that revealed Weinstein’s criminal sexual behavior — in November.

Weinstein’s attorney, Mark Werksman, argued that a “firestorm of publicity” caused by the film “could harm the jury” his client.

LA Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench ruled that Weinstein’s trial should go ahead as scheduled.

Due to the large number of witnesses on the prosecution’s witness list, the trial is expected to take between six and eight weeks.