Harvey Norman’s Gerry Harvey says China’s dictatorship is the way for Australia to get things done

Billionaire Gerry Harvey has argued that China’s system of government is the most efficient way to get things done in Australia before labeling the state of the country’s politics and the rise of the blue-green independents as a ‘recipe for disaster’.

“If you want to get something done, the best thing is the Chinese system,” said Mr Harvey.

Harvey Norman co-founder Gerry Harvey (pictured) has endorsed China’s system of government as the best way to ‘get something done’

“You just do it. You have a government that is in complete control and they don’t care what people say.’

Mr Harvey made the comments to: news.com.au while voicing concerns about the turnout of minor parties, particularly the teal independents, as a greater number of Australians favored candidates from neither major party in the 2022 federal election.

Six Liberal MPs were defeated in the election by the Teal Independents, with Allegra Spender, Kylea Tink, Monique Ryan, Zoe Daniel, Kate Chaney and Sophie Scamps all winning seats.

Harvey took issue with the fact that there are too many independents in parliament, believing the political process will be “extremely delayed” and nothing will happen.

He added that the parliament was now filled with “large minority groups with a very loud voice and not many numbers behind them”.

“It’s a recipe for disaster in many ways, but I don’t think the path we’re taking with democracy is going to change that.”

The billionaire entrepreneur (pictured with wife Katie Page) criticized Australia’s political system and the direction of democracy in the country

Mr Harvey claimed the rise of the Teal Independents, who defeated six Liberal MPs in the 2022 federal election, was a “recipe for disaster” (pictured, Teal Independents Zoe Daniel, Sophie Scamps, Zali Steggall, Allegra Spender, Kylea Tink and Monique Ryan)

In 2016, he controversially suggested that Australia should leave its ‘broken’ democratic system and be led by a dictator.

“Neither side can do anything about it because once they do they get hammered,” he told The Daily Telegraph.

“The only remedy we have is to have a dictator like in China or something like that. Our democracy is not working at the moment.’

Harvey Norman came under heavy criticism after headquarters and franchisees received more than $20 million in wage subsidies during the pandemic (pictured, a queue outside a Melbourne Centrelink office during the April 2020 national lockdown)

The billionaire entrepreneur recently found himself in hot water for initially refusing to repay millions in taxpayer-funded JobKeeper payments during the Covid pandemic, despite huge profits.

Mr Harvey said at the time, “From our point of view it is a small amount and our thoughts are all about our business going forward.”

‘Ninety-nine percent of the JobKeeper money is not repaid in any case. JobKeeper has been used by the government for the health of the economy.

‘The economy responded and JobKeeper did its job. Some people think it’s a good idea to pay it back, that’s their opinion.

“We’re not going to refund it at this stage.”

This is despite the retail giant earning nearly $10 billion in revenue for fiscal year 2020-21 and more than $20 million in wage subsidies in 2020.

The retailer eventually refunded $6 million in JobKeeper payments after being heavily criticized.