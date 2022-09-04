Harvey Norman founder Gerry Harvey settles court case with dying widow Peggy Luker he tried to evict

Billionaire Gerry Harvey has settled a lawsuit with a dying woman he tried to evict from a home she shared with her late de facto husband – the entrepreneur’s 50-year-old boyfriend.

Peggy Luker was due to face the retailer in a hearing on Monday, but was unable to continue the case because her health had deteriorated so badly.

The terms of the settlement could not be disclosed, but a representative of 82-year-old Mr Harvey confirmed to the Daily Mail Australia that the legal proceedings have been completed.

“Mr Harvey is very pleased that the matter has been resolved and wishes Peggy Luker all the best for the future,” the representative said.

“No further comment will be made as the terms of the settlement are confidential.”

Billionaire Gerry Harvey tried to evict a dying woman from a house she shared with her late de facto husband, who had been a friend of the entrepreneur for 50 years. Mr Harvey, the co-founder of Harvey Norman, is pictured with his wife Katie Page

Peggy Luker lived rent-free on an estate in Kurrajong, 75 km northwest of Sydney, for eight years with her longtime partner Garry Dent until he died in 2017 at the age of 80. Mrs Luker and Mr Dent are pictured

Ms Luker’s lawyer Chris Crawley told Daily Mail Australia that his client had prepared a ‘die at home certificate’.

“Unfortunately, Peggy Luker had to undergo cross-examination and was unable to continue the case as her health had seriously deteriorated and she was hospitalized again last weekend,” Mr Crawley said.

Ms Luker lived rent-free on an estate in Kurrajong, 75 km northwest of Sydney, for eight years with her longtime partner Garry Dent, until he died in 2017 at the age of 80.

Dent had worked as a contractor for Mr. Harvey for 15 years before his death, and the co-founder of Harvey Norman, now worth an estimated $2.83 billion, gave a eulogy at his funeral.

Ms Luker had claimed that until Mr Dent’s death she believed that the house they shared belonged to her partner, but that shortly after the funeral, Mr Harvey said she should move out and get the pension.

She fought an eviction notice issued on behalf of Mr Harvey by suing G Harvey Nominees Pty Ltd, the trust listed as owner of the property, in the NSW Supreme Court.

Mr Harvey had asked Mr Dent to help him subdivide 40 acres of land (pictured) that he had bought with his first wife in 1972 and wanted to sell as 15 separate lots

Mrs. Luker was terrified of being chased out of the house and feared she would live on the street.

Mr Harvey, understanding Ms Luker’s circumstances, said in an affidavit that he never gave the house to Mr Dent and that he wanted to sell the property.

Ms Luker stated that she learned that the property was still in the trustee’s name after Mr Dent’s death – at the same time that Mr Harvey said he heard that Ms Luker believed it was hers.

After years of disagreement, Mr Harvey visited the property in June 2020 in an attempt to convince Mrs Luker to move, The age newspaper reported last year.

According to Mr Harvey’s affidavit, he said to Ms Luker, ‘Maybe you could get on a housing committee or something. Surely you have a plan B?’

Ms. Luker had a failed kidney transplant eight years ago and developed skin cancer from medication she took to stop the organ’s rejection.

Doctors told the now 68-year-old there was nothing more they could do to stop the cancer from spreading to other parts of her body.

Ms Luker said Gerry Harvey had told her partner Garry Dent that the couple could live rent-free on this property and then take a share of the profits when it was sold

Ms Luker stated in an affidavit on her behalf that Mr Dent was a property developer who had been a friend of Mr Harvey’s for about 50 years.

“The deceased worked for the Harvey Norman group of companies and in the public interest of Gerry’s various companies until he was 80 years old when he died unexpectedly,” the document reads.

Mrs. Luker and Mr. Dent – who had three children from a previous marriage – had lived together for 23 years and had died without a will to her knowledge.

According to her affidavit, Mr. Dent in 2001 a problem for Mr. Harvey resolved when poor access to the parking lot of a Harvey Norman store in Penrith caused the company to lose money.

Mr Harvey then asked Mr Dent to help him subdivide 40 acres of land he had bought with his first wife in 1972 and which he now wanted to sell as 15 separate lots.

The land near Kurrajong had a 28-acre sanctuary in the center, which was fenced to protect the wildlife and where there were nature walks and a bike path.

An agent acting on behalf of Gerry Harvey sent Ms Luker this eviction notice in June 2020. ‘There is no written lease or license agreement between you and the landlord regarding your use of the property’

According to Ms Luker’s affidavit, Mr Dent advised Mr Harvey that he could attract buyers by building a luxury home on one of the larger vacant blocks.

The old friends reportedly agreed that Mr. Harvey would spend $800,000 on that house, where Mr. Dent and Mrs. Luker would live and maintain until all the lots were sold.

When that first home on Patterson Lane was sold, according to Ms. Luker, the couple would keep any difference between $1,300,000 and the sale price.

Mr Harvey stated in his affidavit that there was no legal agreement to share the profits from the sale and Mr Dent never complained about the situation.

A spokesman for Mr Harvey told Daily Mail Australia: ‘Mr. Harvey is delighted that the matter has been resolved and wishes Peggy Luker all the best for the future.”

When the house sold for $1,700,000 about four years after it was built, Mr. Harvey built another home on a smaller block for Mr. Dent and Mrs. Luker, rather than paying the couple $400,000.

In her affidavit, Ms. Luker said that Mr. Harvey has never increased Mr. Dent’s salary from $5,000 a month in 15 years, but her partner told her, “He won’t agree to a raise, remember we’re talking about it.” have a house’.

Ms Luker stated that Mr Harvey called to express his condolences when Mr Dent died and gave a eulogy at his funeral at Trinity Grammar School Chapel in Summer Hill.

Two weeks later, according to her affidavit, Ms Luker called Mr Harvey to “clarify the house situation” and he told her the original alleged deal was “nonsense”.

Mr Harvey is said to have told Ms Luker that Mr Dent was ‘not his responsibility and she would have to move and get the pension’.

Ms Luker stated that Mr Harvey called to express his condolences when Mr Dent died and gave a eulogy at his funeral at Trinity Grammar School Chapel in Summer Hill

Mr Harvey – ‘representing Harvey Norman where Garry has worked for 15 years’ – is listed as one of two speakers who gave eulogies at Mr Dent’s funeral

Ms Luker stated in her affidavit that she spent three years trying to resolve all of her issues with Mr Harvey before receiving a notice to vacate the premises on June 18, 2020.

‘You have let the property as a tenant at will’, the letter said. ‘The landlord requires you to leave the house on or before August 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.’

Mr Harvey is chairman of Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd, which owns retail giants Harvey Norman, Domayne and Joyce Mayne. He is also a well-known racehorse owner and breeder.