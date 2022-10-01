Harvey Elliott says Liverpool must try to build on last win against Brighton

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott insists confidence is high as they prepare to get their title bid on track against Brighton on Saturday.

The Reds trail Premier League leader Arsenal by nine points, although they have a game in hand following their trip to Chelsea before the international break was postponed due to the Queen’s death.

But Liverpool got a boost with their latest win over Ajax, earning them their first Champions League win this season.

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott confidently holds high ahead of Brighton clash

Elliott told the club’s official website: ‘To win before an international break, we have trained this week in good spirits and high expectations and hopefully we can continue from that victory.

“The guys are all very confident and flying in training, as they have been all season, so we can build on that and of course with the fans, it’s always good to have them in and around us.

“Playing at home is always a huge help, so hopefully we can get the result and give the fans what they want and build on the Ajax game.

Liverpool got a boost with the last victory over Ajax in the Champions League

“I think we benefit from playing in fast turnaround times, I think we have momentum in one match and then it won’t be long before you can play again.

“And even if we don’t get the result, it’s one of them that we can’t dwell on too much, because we have another game in two or three days.

“So it’s a great period for us and personally I think we’re at our best when we’re on the move, if we play every three days or every two days. So we are really looking forward to it and hopefully we can turn the tide.’