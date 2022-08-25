Harvestella turns Stardew Valley into a Square Enix RPG

Nintendo just provided a detailed overview of HarvestellaSquare Enix’s upcoming farming sim/RPG, in its latest Treehouse Live presentationand after watching the video, the game is now one of my most anticipated titles of the year.

Farming is similar to many other farming sims you may have played – and I think that’s a good thing. You have a piece of land where you work with your crops, and you can plant and water things on a tile-based grid. The actual mechanics seem to be fairly streamlined, so hopefully they don’t get annoying; I was especially happy to see that the “water staff” was generous with where the water was throwing. Some crops also have clever names, meaning you’ll be growing things like “carrots” and “cucumbers” (which resemble carrots and cucumbers, respectively).

When you’re not farming, you can explore the world around you. You’ll be able to gather resources and take on enemies, and you’ll fight them using a combat system that seems to borrow many aspects of MMOs. You can also visit the nearby village to stock up on a shop and visit a blacksmith shop to upgrade your weapons.

As you would expect from any farming sim game, yes there are fishing spots. And while playing Harvestellayou’ll always be on the clock – there are only so many in-game hours to take care of everything you should be doing on an in-game day.

I’ve put hours and hours into it Stardew Valley; the loop of farming, exploring and talking to villagers kept me hooked. Harvestella seems to offer a lot of what I liked? stardew while also layering on RPG-inspired mechanics, combat, and storytelling (Nintendo’s demo featured a talking unicorn playing a bigger role than I expected), and I think it could be something I’ll play for a very long time.

Harvestella launches on November 4 on Nintendo Switch and PC. That’s going to be a pretty busy time for games already, but I’m pretty sure Harvestella will find its way into my schedule.

During the Treehouse Live show, Nintendo also showed what to expect Splatoon 3including single player levels and new weapons and abilities (like grappling hook – it was a good week for them). The company organizes a free Splatoon 3 “world premiere” on Saturdaywhere you can check out the multiplayer ahead of the game’s official release on September 9.