Harvard professor tells Joe Rogan that all lithium battery tech devices come from slave mines

A Harvard professor and author stunned podcast host Joe Rogan by telling him that nearly every lithium-battery tech device the Western world relies on today is powered by slavery in Congo’s cobalt mines.

Siddharth Kara, the author of the book Cobalt Red: How The Blood of The Congo Powers Our Lives, insists there is no such thing as “clean cobalt” – the term used to describe ethically sourced cobalt.

Appearing on Joe Rogan’s podcast earlier this week, he told the Spotify host that, in fact, almost every device in use today that relies on a lithium battery is powered by slavery.

Joe Rogan, stunned, asked if there was such a thing as “clean cobalt.” Kara told him it wasn’t, saying the concept was “all marketing.”

To support his argument, he shared videos he took from mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which show hundreds, if not thousands, of miners digging by hand.

“Cobalt is in every single rechargeable lithium battery produced in the world today.

“Every smartphone, every tablet, every laptop and, crucially, every electric vehicle,” he said, relies on it.

A general view of artisanal miners working at the Shabara artisanal mine near Kolwezi on October 12, 2022. Kara said he had never seen a mine where child labor and slavery were not present

Dela wa Monga, an artisanal miner, holds a cobalt rock at the Shabara artisanal mine near Kolwezi on October 12, 2022

‘Without cobalt we cannot function in our daily lives and three-quarters of the supply comes from Congo. And it is mined in appalling, heartbreaking, dangerous conditions.

“Generally speaking, the world doesn’t know what’s happening… I don’t think people realize how awful it is,” he said.

Challenged by Rogan about the concept of “clean cobalt,” Kara replied, “It’s all marketing.”

He insists he has “never” seen a cobalt mine where child labor and slavery are not clearly present.

Kara says the mines are mainly owned by the Chinese.

In an op-ed for CNN last year, he described a visit to a mine where a kid told him how he would dig for heterogenite, the primary source of cobalt, and then sell it to “buy houses” — which Kara described as being run by ” Chinese agents.”

Those agents resell the cobalt to foreign mining companies.

“Cobalt collected by a child in Congo just enters the formal supply chain,” he wrote.

US companies such as Tesla and Apple have in the past vowed to tackle human rights violations and slavery in the cobalt supply chain.

Elon Musk has vowed to switch to a cobalt-free battery to power his electronic vehicles, and Apple has been credited by human rights watchdogs as leading the charge against slavery in the industry.

A lithium-ion battery, the type found in most smartphones, tablets, and electric vehicles

The Biden administration also recently signed an agreement with Zambia and the DRC to clean up the supply chain of abuses.

The ongoing problem, according to Kara, is the control of the market held by the Chinese government.

‘Before anyone knew what was happening, [the] Chinese government [and] Chinese mining companies have taken over almost all the major mines and the local population has been driven out,” he told Rogan.

Now the African countries are under “coercion” from China to meet the demand.

“They’re digging into absolutely inhumane, heartbreaking conditions for a dollar a day, feeding cobalt into the supply chain to all phones, all tablets, and especially electric cars,” he said.

US companies like Telsa still bear some of the blame, he said.

“This is the bottom of the supply chain of your iPhone, of your Tesla, of your Samsung.”

Kara says the COVID-19 pandemic has made things worse by shutting down the more responsible foreign mines.

It put artisanal miners — those who dig by hand — on a rampage, without regulation, according to Kara.

He has offered to arrange trips to Congo for CEOs of lithium battery companies to show them the damage firsthand.