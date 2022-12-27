Harsh crackdown on gangs becomes popular in El Salvador

By Marcos Alemán | Associated Press

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — Nine months after President Nayib Bukele declared a state of emergency to combat street gangs, El Salvador has seen documented more than 1,000 human rights abuses and around 90 inmate deaths in custody. And Bukele’s popularity ratings have skyrocketed.

For decades, El Salvador’s main street gangs, Barrio 18 and MS-13, have extorted money from nearly everyone and exacted violent revenge on those who don’t pay. The gangs, estimated to number some 70,000 members, have long controlled swaths of territory and extorted and killed with impunity.

Bukele, who was elected in 2019, began sealing off certain sectors of Salvadoran cities earlier this year, surrounding them with police and soldiers who check anyone entering or leaving. Bukele asked Congress to grant him extraordinary powers after gangs were blamed for 62 murders in a single day, on March 26.

More than 60,000 people have been detained under the measures, which suspend the right of association, the right to be informed of the reason for the arrest and access to a lawyer. The government can also tap into the phone calls and mail of anyone it suspects is a gang member. The time a person can be detained without charge has been extended from three days to 15 days.

Rights activists say young men are often arrested just because of their age, their appearance or whether they live in a gang-dominated slum. The country’s human rights official, Raquel Caballero, said 2,100 people have been released after arrest because they had no ties to street gangs.

But Bukele, who is seeking re-election in 2024, has reveled in recent polls suggesting approval ratings of close to 90% for both him and his anti-gang campaign.

“I don’t care what the international organizations say,” Bukele said earlier this year of criticism of his measures. “They can come and take away the gang members. If they want them, we’ll give them all.”

Why are Salvadorans enduring seemingly endless renewals of month-long emergency decrees that limit constitutional rights and allow police and soldiers wide latitude in searches, arrests, and pretrial detention?

Thanya Pastor, a lawyer and political analyst, says years of unchecked crime and violence have made Salvadorans desperate for a solution.

“People right now are not going to hear anything about human rights, nothing about democracy or authoritarianism. What interests them is their safety and the opportunity to live a free life,” Pastor said.

Pastor says he supports the repression. But he says the Bukele government has yet to take responsibility for abuses and hold accountable for those who died in custody.

The brutal crackdown appears to have taken street gangs by surprise.

“They weren’t expecting it, they were caught off guard and they cornered almost everyone,” said Manuel Torres, who works in a factory in the San José El Pino neighborhood of San Salvador, the capital. The neighborhood was once controlled by MS-13.

Torres looked around worriedly, afraid of being caught for speaking out about gangs. “There are still several of them left,” he says.

Cristóbal Benítez, a 55-year-old street vendor, says the change has been surprising.

“The gangs ruled here, they had their territory well marked. Either you paid or they killed you,” Benítez said. “But now, the government seems to be in control again.”

Juan Pappier, acting associate director for the Americas at Human Rights Watch, said it was a mistake to think that “success can be achieved on the basis of massive human rights violations,” arguing that mass raids will not dismantle the organizational structures of The gang. .

Bukele is defiant in the face of such criticism and writes on his Twitter account: “They are afraid that we will succeed and that other governments want to copy it.”