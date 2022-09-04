Harry Styles touches down in Venice separately from girlfriend Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles and his girlfriend Olivia Wilde landed separately in Venice on Sunday for the 79th Film Festival.

The 29-year-old singer showed off his quirky sense of style in a purple Gucci blazer and green cardigan, paired with blue jeans and white sneakers.

He stood out from the crowd with his bold accessories as he carried three animal-print bags through the airport.

Meanwhile, Olivia, 38, looked effortlessly chic in a cream blazer and matching trousers, paired with a pair of black cowboy boots.

The actress and director hid her eyes behind some black shades and fashioned her caramel locks into loose curls.

The rumor behind the scenes about Olivia’s new film Don’t Worry Darling rages amusingly in Venice.

The photo — starring Harry Styles in his first lead role — will premiere on Monday at the Film Festival.

But it can be revealed that Styles’ co-star Florence Pugh – who had already withdrawn from a number of scheduled interviews – is now skipping both the press conference and photocall to promote it.

She plans to plaster a smile on the red carpet during the premiere and then return to Budapest, where she will be filming the sequel to Dune.

Apparently, the 26-year-old doesn’t even stay with her co-stars or director. Plus, people are now even wondering if Styles, 28, will make it to Venice.

So far, neither Warner Bros (which distributes the film) nor Styles’ agents have responded to requests for comment. If he doesn’t show, it’s going to be tricky, as Don’t Worry Darling is being directed by his girlfriend, Wilde, and it was thanks to the film that a smoking hot romance blossomed between the two of them.

Their photocall, press conference and premiere appearances would be their first public outings as a couple (although they were initially seen together last year).

Styles, wearing his singer cap, performed at New York’s Madison Square Gardens as part of a US tour (in support of his Harry’s House album), and has another concert there tomorrow night and Wednesday, leaving a window in the calendar. before throwing him to Venice.

Although he had a small role in Dunkirk, the role of Jack Chambers in Don’t Worry Darling is his first starring role on the big screen.

For those unaware of the film’s vivid backstory, Florence Pugh plays Alice, who lives in a seemingly idyllic community with husband Jack, an employee of the mysterious Victory Project.

Shia LaBeouf was initially cast as Jack, but left the project before a frame was shot. Director Wilde said this was due to the actor’s “fighting power.” She felt she had a duty to protect Florence Pugh.

But LaBeouf hit back, releasing horribly embarrassing images and emails showing that Wilde appeared to be scolding Pugh (or “Miss Flo” as she called her) for not having time to rehearse with her screen husband, begging him to join her. to stay with the project. At one point, Wilde wrote that she hoped LaBeouf could still make the film “if you can make peace.”

Meanwhile, Pugh apparently hated watching Styles and Wilde get closer on set because Wilde, 38, was engaged to actor Jason Sudeikis, the father of her two children, at the time. Pugh also didn’t care how her love scenes with Styles were exploited leading up to the premiere.

She said, ‘If it’s reduced to your sex scenes. . . to see the most famous man in the world approach someone. . . it’s not why we do it.’ Wilde must definitely feel the pressure. She was famously served with custody papers for her children while onstage talking about the film, in April. Don’t Worry Darling hits UK cinemas on September 23.