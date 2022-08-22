Harry Styles talks sexuality, children and Olivia Wilde for Rolling Stone

Harry Styles has admitted he’s had ‘his own journey to discover his sexuality’ in a refreshingly honest interview for rolling stone in which he wears gender-fluid feathered ensembles and a fur coat.

The singer and actor, 28, – who admits he is thinking about having children, is also joined for the first time by his girlfriend and the director of his latest film, Don’t Worry, Darling, who praises his positivity during the interview .

Harry discusses that he doesn’t want his loved ones hurt because of fame, reveals he’s in therapy and says he’s looking forward to taking a break so he can finally watch Love Island.

He has previously said that he needed to get rid of the shame he felt when his sex life was scrutinized while still trying to make sense of it.

Speaking about his role as a gay in My Policeman, he said: ‘I think everyone, myself included, has their own journey to figure out and become more comfortable with sexuality.

‘For him, My Policeman is a very human story. It’s not like “This is a gay story about these guys being gay.” It’s about love and about wasted time for me.’

The famous pop star reveals that he works very hard in his professional life, but not perfectly – albeit humanly, when it comes to his personal life.

He told the publication: “I’d like to think I’m open, and probably pretty stubborn too, and willing to be vulnerable. I can be selfish at times, but I’d like to think I’m a caring person.’

While Styles takes solace in the knowledge that his entire fandom isn’t like that, he still wonders how to react when the sound gets too loud.

He said: “It’s obviously a hard feeling to feel like you’re close to me, meaning you’re on the ransom of some corner of Twitter or something,” he said.

‘I just wanted to sing. I didn’t want to go into it if I hurt people like that.’

And Olivia, who accompanied Harry during the interview, was diplomatic in discussing the fans.

Like her boyfriend, Olivia believes in what [the fans] stand for as a collective and call them “deeply loving people” who have nurtured an accepting community. “What I don’t understand about the cruelty you’re referring to is that that kind of toxic negativity is the antithesis of Harry, and everything he puts out there,” she said.

“Personally, I don’t believe the hateful energy defines his fan base. Most of them are true champions of kindness.”

While he didn’t give too much away, he said he was thinking about having children. Olivia is already mother to son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5, from her relationship with Ted Lasso actor Jason Sudeikis.

And thinking about what it would be like if he had children one day, Harry said, “Well, if I ever have children, I’ll encourage them to be themselves and be vulnerable and share.”

Harry himself admits that he has been in therapy and especially in recent years he has been in therapy more routinely.

He said, ‘I promised to do it once a week. I felt like I exercise every day and take care of my body, so why shouldn’t I do it with my mind?’

And he has now taken on little rituals after performing on stage.

When he played two sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium in June, the first thing he did after stepping off the stage every night was take a shower before a crucial moment of clarity and reflection.

He said, “It’s really unnatural to stand in front of so many people and have that experience,” he says. “When you wash it off, you’re just a naked person, in your most vulnerable, human form. Like a naked baby, really.’

But if he gets a break, in August, after finishing his European tour in Lisbon, he’s going on vacation with some friends, and maybe he’ll catch up on the Love Island season he had to miss “exhausted”.