Harry Styles slammed over comment that film depictions of gay sex are usually ‘two guys going at it’

Harry Styles has been criticized by fans after making a comment that gay sex movie depictions are usually “two guys.”

The singer, 28, spoke to rolling stone on his new film, My Policeman, in which he plays a gay police officer who hides his sexuality in the 1950s – but he caused a backlash when he spoke of his desire to express tenderness in the film’s love scenes.

Harry, who also detailed his refusal to conform to a sexuality label and discussed his journey to “inventing” his sexuality. said, “So much of gay sex in film is made up of two guys, and it kind of takes the tenderness out of it.

“I can imagine some of the people looking at it were very much alive when it was illegal to be gay, and [director Michael Grandage] wanted to show that it is tender and loving and sensitive.’

However, fans took to Twitter to criticize the singer for “speaking for queer people; while they ‘refuse to claim the community’.

One Twitter user wrote: ‘A straight man who thinks he ate for that is saying gays don’t need him and he better stop speaking to us. He’s just happy because he stole gay culture for his benefits and fame, period.

“If he doesn’t want to call himself idc, but he shouldn’t give his opinion about a community that he doesn’t even want to claim.

Another typed: “Harry Styles codifies queer movies like “So much of gay sex in the movie is two guys going against it, and it removes the tenderness from it” is crazy to me because MOST queer movies are about tenderness, sadness and desire .

“Most sex scenes are suggested or don’t exist.”

Another follower wrote: ‘ah yes here we have harry styles who most likely is a cis straight guy giving his unwelcome opinion on gay sex, what a good day today.’

A follower shared a shocked video, writing: “Harry Styles when he finds out that gay men are actually having sex and not just walking around the stage in ugly onesies.”

Another wrote: ‘God, I’m excited, as a queer film critic, to hear that there are a lot of movies where two guys do it! I wonder what movies Harry Styles had in mind when he said this!

Elsewhere in the interview, the hitmaker As It Was said he needed to get rid of the shame he felt when his sex life was scrutinized while still trying to make sense of it.

And after researching his choice to wear gender-fluid ensembles and not conform to a sexuality label, Harry hit back at speculation.

He said, “Sometimes people say, ‘You’ve only been out in public with women,’ and I don’t think I’ve been out in public with anyone. If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn’t mean you’re choosing to be in a public relationship or anything.”

“I think everyone, myself included, has their own journey of figuring out sexuality and getting more comfortable with it”

‘For him, My Policeman is a very human story. It’s not like “This is a gay story about these guys being gay.” It’s about love and about wasted time for me.’

The singer – who admits he is thinking about having children – was joined by his girlfriend Olivia Wilde, 38, who first directed his latest film, Don’t Worry, Darling, who praised his positivity during the interview.

The star is currently playing shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Styles’ tour, titled Love On Tour, comes after the release of his third studio album, Harry’s House, in May.

Harry’s House was Styles’ third number one album, and it has been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

When it was certified platinum last month, it became the first album of 2022 to achieve such a feat.

