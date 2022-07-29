Harry Styles ‘signs five-movie deal with Marvel Studios worth $100 million’

He made his Marvel debut in the 2021 action/fantasy film Eternals in a running credits introduction.

And Harry Styles, 28, will return to the cinematic universe on a much larger scale, as he has reportedly signed a five-film deal with Marvel studios.

The singer, who is reportedly worth $100 million, is said to be continuing his role as Eros, aka Starfox, Thanos’ brother.

According to The sunLA sources told the publication that the studio is considering the star for “as many as five projects.”

And if so, the former X Factor star could earn around $100 million (£82 million) for the five,

The source added that Marvel had Harry in his sights for about 18 months, explaining: “Not only is he the biggest pop star of the moment, his star is so big that it transcends film and music alone.

“Harry has the midas touch and will be a big deal pulling in different demographics and showing older comic book fans his talent. Certainly for Harry, the deal is huge. The money that would be on the table to appear in a Starfox solo movie would be astronomical – a play on words. And, of course, with every movie, wages go up.

“So if he continues to play the role for five projects, it’s no understatement to say he could be looking at £40m and more in the long run,” explains the source.

And while the five films have not been confirmed by the production company, it’s certain that Harry will return – as Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed the return of character Eros at Comic Con last week.

Referring to Harry’s on-screen comedic sidekick Pip, voiced by Patton Oswalt, Kevin admitted they’re “very excited” for a storyline that centers on the pair.

In conversation with MTV News at the San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin revealed, “The adventures of Eros and Pip is something that’s very exciting for us,” when asked about Harry’s future in the cinematic universe.

Add: ‘We’ve got the street level with our announcement of Daredevil and of course Spidey going into the street heroes. And cosmic. And that’s where our friends Eros and Pip live.’

It was a cursory introduction for Harry to Eternals, as he appeared in a mid-credits scene – with more to come.

