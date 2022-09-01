Harry Styles ‘purchases Grand Designs’ saddest ever property in North Devon for £8million ‘

Harry Styles has reportedly bought a house that was featured on Channel 4’s Grand Designs, which was branded the ‘saddest house ever’.

The pop star, 28, is said to have spent a whopping £8 million on a lighthouse-inspired house on the North Devon coast after visiting the area earlier last year.

And after ‘falling in love’ with the beautiful scenery and the rugged landscape, Harry would now have a permanent memory of his trip in the form of Chesil Cliff House, Croyde Bay.

A local told The daily star: ‘It is the talk of the village. Harry Styles apparently bought the house for 8 million pounds. I don’t know if it’s just Chinese Whispers, but that’s what everyone says.’

While another local said: ‘I heard Harry Styles bought the house. I don’t know if it’s true, but if it is, Harry is welcome here.’

MailOnline has reached out to Harry’s representatives for comment.

Homeowner Edward Short, 54, put the house up for sale in July this year after spending ten years on the ambitious project of converting his family’s 1950s home into a white Art Deco lighthouse.

It was shown on Channel 4’s Grand Designs in October 2019 and was described by many viewers as the ‘saddest episode ever’ after the music industry director revealed the coming of the recession, construction problems and the end of his marriage to wife Hazel. left. shattered his dream.

Setbacks included the 2011 financial crisis that led to funds being withdrawn, granite foundations that took 18 months to drill in, not the expected six, and then Covid halting progress.

When a lender pulled out in 2018, the house continued to fall into disrepair and looked more like an abandoned parking garage than a millionaire’s paradise. Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud, who visited in 2019, described it as a “desolate carcass” – on which an annoyed local graffiti “please finish.”

Edward, the father of two, remained adamant he would finish the design, but his dream of an idyllic existence in the beautiful cliff-top house in one of Devon’s most picturesque coastal locations was thwarted and he gave up earlier last year that he would be forced to sell. it with the hope of a £4 million profit once completed by the end of 2021.

The house was finally put on the market this summer for £10 million – despite not having a kitchen, bathroom, floor or lighting fixtures – while Edward insisted it had all been worth it.

He now hopes the sale of the manor will help pay off some of his monumental £7m debt he accumulated during the troubled construction.

But fans of One Direction needn’t get too excited as estate agents Knight Frank stopped the rumours, telling the Daily Star: “There’s no truth to the rumors that Harry Styles has bought Chesil Cliff House. The house is still for sale.’

While another local resident labeled the purchase of the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker as “wishful thinking,” he suggested that someone “add two and two together and get to five” when they saw him in the area recently.

Meanwhile, in the midst of Harry’s home news, he was… chuckled during his performance at Madison Square Garden on Saturday after a fan pelted him with chicken nuggets.

The Golden hitmaker looked stunned as he knelt onstage to pick up the piece of breaded meat and asked the audience, “Is this a chicken nugget?!”

He then held up the nugget before saying, ‘Interesting, very interesting approach’ and adding, ‘Who threw the chicken nugget? It’s another chicken nugget’ as another was thrown onto the stage.

Despite pleas from fans to eat the chicken, he replied, “I don’t eat chicken, sorry. I do not eat meat.’

When he found the fan throwing the food away, Harry said, “Well, you can have your nugget back.

“First of all, this is cold and I assume very old.”

Harry asks the fan if they want the nugget back, while the fan replies ‘yes’: ‘Do you want it back? Why?’

The singer then threw the food back and said: “Okay, here you go. Don’t eat it.’

“Oh, now he’s on the floor, we’ll get you another nugget, okay? Do not be afraid.’

