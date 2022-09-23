Harry Styles’ mother Anne hits out at Don’t Worry Darling critics and their ‘vitriolic’ remarks

Harry Styles’ mother hit out at the ‘vitriolic comments’ surrounding Don’t Worry Darling as she praised her son and his girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

Anne Twist posted a glowing review for the psychological thriller, which stars Harry alongside Florence Pugh, despite only earning a 36 percent Rotten Tomatoes score so far.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Anne shared a series of snaps in the theatre, writing: ‘First time at the French cinema .. first day of screening .. Don’t worry darling’ you were excellent!

‘We really enjoyed it from start to finish. Well done @oliviawilde and team for attracting us, well done baby @harrystyles for being a fabulous Jack. Very proud as usual.’

One to watch: Harry Styles’ mum hits out at ‘vitriolic’ Don’t Worry Darling critics as she praised film but failed to mention Florence Pugh amid ongoing scandals (Harry and Florence pictured in film)

She did not mention leading lady Florence in the post – who has been involved in a public feud with the director and Harry’s girlfriend, Olivia.

However, Anne took to her stories to share how ‘upset’ she is to see so much negativity hurled at the film and its cast, which also includes Gemma Chan and Chris Pine.

She wrote: ‘If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all.

‘I am amazed and saddened by the nasty comments here to be honest. I enjoyed a movie. If that’s not your cup of tea, don’t go…’

She concluded: ‘If you don’t like me… unfollow me. Simple.’

Are you worried, honey? The thriller, which is directed by and also stars Olivia Wilde, has only achieved a 36 percent Rotten Tomatoes score so far

Don’t Worry Darling has been embroiled in several scandals in the run up to its release, including a rumored feud between Florence and Olivia.

Olivia addressed the pair’s widespread rumors on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, insisting she has ‘nothing but respect’ for Florence despite being plagued by claims to the contrary.

She gushed over Florence’s performance in the controversial film and suggested being asked if the feud is sexist because it’s not something her ‘male director colleagues respond to’.

Congratulations: Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Anne shared a series of pictures at the theatre, writing: ‘Well done @oliviawilde and team for attracting us, well done baby @harrystyles’

Not impressed: Anne took to her stories to share how “upset” she is to see so much negativity thrown at the film and its cast

The actress also doubled down on claims she fired former co-star Shia LaBeouf, 36, insisting he gave her an ‘ultimatum’ to choose between him and Florence, clarifying: ‘I chose Florence.’

Olivia reportedly clashed with Florence during filming as the Black Widow star was said to be unhappy with claims that Olivia ‘hooked up’ with Harry while she was engaged to Jason Sudeikis.

Olivia and Jason, 46, got engaged in 2012 and share children Otis, eight, and Daisy, five. They were believed to have split in November 2020 and Olivia made headlines with Harry in January 2021.

So in the lead up to the film’s release, Florence did little to no promotion for the film and was spotted enjoying a cocktail nearby in Venice when she skipped a press conference for Don’t Worry Darling.

Skilled mum: Anne was quick to defend her son against ‘vitriol’ posted about the film (Harry and Ann pictured together)

Olivia also set the record straight that her boyfriend Harry allegedly spat on Chris Pine.

The video emerged earlier this month of the Don’t Worry Darling cast taking their seats ahead of the world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, as some surmised from Chris’ reaction to Harry sitting down next to Pine that he had been spat on.

Both Harry and Chris’ reps denied the incident took place – Harry even joked about it at a concert.

Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Olivia reiterated that the incident, now known as ‘spitgate’, simply did not happen.

A laughing Olivia said: ‘He didn’t, but I think it’s a perfect example of people looking for drama anywhere they can.’

Meanwhile, amid rumors of on-stage tension, Harry and Florence have teamed up to release a song from their film.

The pair collaborated on the song With You All the Time, with Harry adding piano parts instead of singing, and the track was credited to their characters from the film Alice and Jack rather than using their own names.