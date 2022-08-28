Harry Styles left chuckling after chicken nuggets are THROWN at him during gig

Harry Styles chuckled during his performance at Madison Square Garden on Saturday after a fan pelted him with chicken nuggets.

The Golden hitmaker, 28, looked stunned as he knelt onstage to pick up the piece of breaded meat and asked the audience, “Is this a chicken nugget?!”

He then held up the nugget before saying, ‘Interesting, very interesting approach’ and adding, ‘Who threw the chicken nugget? It’s another chicken nugget’ as another was thrown onto the stage.

Despite pleas from fans to eat the chicken, he replied, “I don’t eat chicken, sorry. I do not eat meat.’

When he found the fan throwing the food away, Harry said, “Well, you can have your nugget back.

“First of all, this is cold and I assume very old.”

Harry asks the fan if they want the nugget back, and the fan replies ‘yes’: ‘Do you want it back? Why?’

The singer then threw the food back and said: “Okay, here you go. Don’t eat it.’

“Oh, now he’s on the floor, we’ll get you another nugget, okay? Do not be afraid.’

Harry’s performance comes amid his girlfriend Olivia Wilde’s ongoing drama about Shia LaBeouf’s departure from Don’t Worry Darling – who replaced Harry in the film.

In a leaked video released Friday, Olivia can be heard saying that Florence Pugh should have a “wake-up call” fueling rumors of a major behind-the-scenes drama Don’t Worry Darling.

The video was leaked after Shia refuted Wilde’s claim that he was fired from the project, and the footage shows Wilde, 38, encouraging LaBeouf to stay signed up to the film rather than leaving him, while also hinting at some apparent tension with Pugh, 26.

“Shia, Shia, Shia…” Wilde playfully begins in the video, which she seems to have recorded while driving. ‘I just started riding my horse, [I’m] very sweaty but I wanted to get in touch because I don’t feel like I’m ready to give this up yet.’

Ostensibly referring to Pugh, whom she calls “Miss Flo,” Wilde continues, “And I’m heartbroken too, and I want to figure this out. You know, I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo.’

“And I want to know if you’re open to giving this a shot with me. With us. if [Florence] really committed, if she really puts her heart and heart into it, at this point.”

Wilde concludes her plea to the actor, saying, “And if you can make peace, and I respect your point of view, and I respect hers, if you can do it, what do you think? Is there hope? Will you let me know?’

The video seems to contradict her comments to Variety that LaBeouf was left out of the film because of his “belligerent energy.”

It also comes as TheWrap reported on Friday that Pugh will be doing just one editorial in the press to promote Wilde’s second feature film as a director, suggesting the British star is stepping away from the film.

‘Florence has been to Budapest to film Dune 2 and before that’ [Christopher Nolan’s] Oppenheimer,” Pugh’s representative told the publication, adding: “She will be in Venice for the premiere of a nighttime shoot in Budapest.”

The report adds that the Venice Film Festival in its current form will be the only red carpet and press conference Pugh is expected to attend.

“She’ll be greeting us from the set of Dune because she doesn’t do press,” a New Line Cinema director added to The Wrap.

It comes after PageSix reported last month that Wilde and Pugh were arguing over the director’s romance with Harry, who stars in the film alongside Pugh.

Meanwhile, more drama was sparked Friday when Shia LaBeouf denied Olivia’s claims that he had been fired from her film for his “combative energy” and instead insisted that he quit the project.

Earlier this week, Wilde gave an interview: Variety where she said LaBeouf’s trial was “not conducive to the ethos I demand in my productions” after the role was eventually recast with her now-boyfriend Styles.

Styles, 28, plays the character Jack alongside protagonist Florence Pugh, who reportedly had some “tension” with LaBeouf.

However, 36-year-old LaBeouf has now provided alleged evidence that refutes Wilde’s claims, including an email he sent to the director and a video she sent to him, which was later leaked online showing him running away from home. the film.

LaBeouf Claims He ‘Stopped The Movie Due To Lack Of Rehearsal Time’ On Aug 17, 2020 And Redirected Variety two emails he says he recently sent to Wilde.

In his messages to Wilde, LaBeouf states, “You and I both know the reasons for my departure. I stopped your film because your actors and I couldn’t find time to rehearse.’

In the email, he refers to his troubled relationship with singer FKA Twigs, who has accused the actor of “sexual battery” in a lawsuit, which he denies, and also spoke about his daughter Isabel, whom he shares with partner Mia Goth.

Some studio sources claimed in the publication that LaBeouf had been fired, while another said it was due to a “collective acknowledgment that LaBeouf’s acting style did not fit well with Wilde’s approach as a director.”

Variety reports that LaBeouf sent the publishing screenshots of his conversations with Wilde, who claim they met in person to discuss his departure from the project.