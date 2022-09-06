Harry Styles KISSES Nick Kroll during Don’t Worry Darling’s standing ovation at Venice Film Festival

Harry Styles kissed his co-star Nick Kroll as their drama-ridden film Don’t Worry Darling four-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival on Monday.

The singer placed a dramatic hug on the actor as guests politely applauded the film despite it being criticized by critics.

The kiss proved far from the most dramatic moment of the premiere that came after the film was plagued by claims of backstage tension and a feud between director Olivia and the film’s lead actor, Florence Pugh.

Cheeky! Harry Styles kissed his co-star Nick Kroll as their drama-ridden film Don’t Worry Darling, which received a four-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival on Monday.

Following the film’s debut at the festival, Don’t Worry Darling received four minutes of applause, during which Harry jumped up and planted a kiss on co-star Nick before hugging him!

The brutal moment was captured and shared on social media, after a premiere with so many dramatic moments that it has sparked a barrage of memes.

Among them was another clip from the premiere that sparked fan speculation that Harry spat in co-star Chris Pine’s lap, while one clip showed him looking down and then smiling at the singer.

Playful! The singer planted a dramatic hug on the actor after attending the film’s premiere (pictured together on the red carpet)

The drama surrounding the film seems much more interesting than what’s on screen.

In 2021, troubled star Shia LaBeouf was fired from the film after she allegedly clashed on set with Olivia Wilde, something the actress seemed to confirm in an interview.

However, in August 2022, LaBeouf provided evidence to Variety that Wilde had tried to keep him on the film. Some of that evidence saw Wilde speak contemptuously about the film’s lead role, Florence Pugh.

That led to more reports that Pugh and Wilde had beef on set, and leading up to the film’s release, Pugh did little to no promotion for the film.

Woes: Harry attended the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling amid claims of behind-the-scenes drama between his director and now girlfriend Olivia Wilde, and co-star Florence Pugh

It is now rumored that Wilde’s boyfriend Styles took this as a sign that Pine was taking sides in the feud and here’s how he reacted.

It comes after star Pugh skipped the photocall and press conference for the film on Monday, amid speculation there was friction between her and director Olivia on set.

The actress – who plays Harry’s wife in the film – landed a few hours after the press conference in Venice, straight from the Budapest set of Dune Part 2, via Deadline.

A report from Page six claimed in late July that Pugh was angry that Wilde interacted with Styles during the production of Don’t Worry Darling — while still engaged to Jason Sudeikis — before they split in November.

oh dear! Unfortunately, the film has been slated by critics, with particular emphasis on the wrong cast of Harry, and that the film is more style than substance

“I can tell you that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry walking over each other on set didn’t go down well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first interacted with Harry,” the source said.

Others have noticed that Pugh has posted little about the film on her social media accounts, which has also led to rumors of friction on set.

Wilde has also commented on the film, revealing that she was “forced” to cut several sex scenes, adding, “We still live in a truly Puritan society.”

There are conflicting reports about the timeline of Olivia’s divorce from her ex Jason, with whom she shares two children, and when she began her new relationship with Harry.

Feud: Recently, Olivia found herself in a public altercation with Shia LaBeouf, who was initially tapped to play the male lead in Don’t Worry Darling (cast pictured at the premiere)

Rumors of Harry and Olivia’s romance were confirmed when they were seen holding hands at his agent’s wedding in Montecito, California, on January 3, 2021, raising eyebrows at how quickly she had moved on.

Set in the 1950s, Don’t Worry Darling follows a housewife (Pugh) whose husband (Styles) moves them to a utopian community for his new business.

She begins to worry that her husband and his company are hiding terrible secrets as her life is turned upside down.

The cast also includes Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Douglas Smith, KiKi Layne, Timothy Simons and Dita Von Teese.

Stunner: Star Florence skipped the press conference for the film (pictured at the premiere), amid speculation there was friction between her and director Olivia on set

Unfortunately, the film has been slated by critics, with particular emphasis on the wrong cast of Harry, and that the film is more style than substance.

Brian Viner said, “The bigger problem is that Don’t Worry Darling just isn’t very good. Uselessly, it has echoes of much better films, such as the mid-1970s classics The Stepford Wives and One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, and The Truman Show (1998).’

However, Florence’s performance has been praised across the board, with Viner writing, “Pugh gives a fine, spirited performance as a housewife battling social and psychological manipulation.”