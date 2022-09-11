Harry Styles joins Emma Corrin to plug LGBT film My Policeman after Venice Film Festival scandals

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin were spotted onstage at the My Policeman Press Conference during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday.

The singer and actor, 28, was recently involved in several scandals surrounding the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival, including meeting Chris Pine.

He showed off his impeccable sense of style when he donned a black pinstripe blazer and matching trousers, paired with a black cardigan.

Stars: Harry Styles and Emma Corrin were spotted onstage at the My Policeman Press Conference during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday

Harry wore a quirky orange necklace and several rings as he took the stage with co-star Emma.

The 26-year-old actress, who plays Tom’s wife Marion in the Amazon Prime film, stood out in a striking yellow sweater with a green print on the front, paired with matching leather pants.

The plot centers on Tom (Harry), who is gay, but married to Marion (Emma) because of expectations. He also enjoys a romance with Patrick Hazelwood (David Dawson).

Production on the film started in Brighton last April and will hit theaters on October 21 and on Prime Video on November 4.

Good looks: He showed off his impeccable sense of style when he donned a black pinstripe blazer and matching trousers, along with a black cardigan

Uncomfortable! The singer and actor, 28, was recently involved in several scandals surrounding the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival – including a meeting with Chris Pine

Stylish: Harry adorned with a quirky orange necklace and several rings as he took the stage

Bold: The 26-year-old actress, who plays Tom’s wife Marion in the Amazon Prime film, stood out in a striking yellow sweater with a green print on the front, paired with matching leather pants

It comes after fans were sent into a frenzy after they saw the former One Direction heartthrob seemingly spat at 42-year-old Chris as he sat down next to him at the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling.

A source close to Chris Pine MailOnline: ‘Harry Styles didn’t spit at all. People see some strange illusion online that is clearly deceiving.’

Chris’ representative told People: ‘Just to be clear, Harry Styles didn’t spit on Chris Pine.

There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.

New: The plot centers on Tom (Harry), who is gay, but married to Marion (Emma) because of expectations. He also enjoys a romance with Patrick Hazelwood (David Dawson)

This is just the latest drama about the actors in Don’t Worry Darling.

In 2021, troubled star Shia LaBeouf was fired from the film after she reportedly clashed with Wilde on set. Something Wilde seemed to confirm in an interview.

However, in August 2022, LaBeouf provided evidence to Variety that Wilde had tried to keep him on the film. Some of that evidence saw Wilde speak contemptuously about the film’s lead role, Florence Pugh.

That led to more reports that Pugh and Wilde had beef on set. Leading up to the film’s release, Pugh did little to no promotion for the film.

Drama: It comes after fans were sent into a frenzy after they saw the former One Direction heartthrob seemingly spat at Chris, 42, as he sat down next to him at the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling

Excitingly, production on the film kicked off in Brighton last April and will hit theaters on October 21 and on Prime Video on November 4.

In a red carpet interview just before the alleged spitting incident, Pine spoke fondly of his time with Pugh.

It is now rumored that Wilde’s boyfriend Styles took this as a sign that Pine was taking sides in the feud and here’s how he reacted.

Another video by Ramin Setoodeh of Variety shows Styles sitting in his chair from a different angle, and it seems to last a few seconds longer.

This video also appears to show Pine and Styles chatting briefly, though it’s unclear what was said during the interaction.

Styles seems to be having a relatively polite conversation with his opponent, which seems unlikely if he’d just spit on him. Sources have since confirmed that this is not true.

Spit: When Styles gets to his seat, he slightly bends over Pine before sitting down, a move that some have speculated is Styles spitting on Pine

Harry is currently in a relationship with American actress Olivia Wilde, 37, and has previously dated celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, 25, Taylor Swift, 31, and Kiko Mizuhara, 30.

The hunk previously insisted he’s “not using sexual ambiguity to be more interesting,” but is demanding that fans respect his refusal to discuss his sexuality.

Speaking to The Guardian’s Weekend Magazine, the hitmaker revealed that he doesn’t mind being asked about his sexuality, but has no plans to give a definitive answer.

He explained: “What I would say, about that whole questioning-about-my-sexuality thing – this is a job where you might be asked. And complaining about it, saying you hate it, and still doing your job, that’s just stupid.

“You respect that someone is going to ask. And you hope they respect that they may not get an answer.

“It’s not like I’m sitting on an answer, protecting it and holding it back. It’s not a case of I’m not telling you because I don’t want to tell you. It’s not: ooh this is mine and it’s not yours. It’s: who cares? Does that make sense? It’s just: who cares?’