Harry Styles is STOPPED mid audition in unseen moment on X Factor

He is now a global superstar 12 years after his first X Factor audition.

Still, Harry Styles’ road to stardom got off to an uneasy start, as a never-before-seen clip revealed the singer was interrupted by Simon Cowell halfway through the audition.

The 28-year-old hitmaker As It Was told judges Simon, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh that he would sing Train’s Hey, Soul Sister to them.

After a few seconds into the song, Simon stopped the music and asked Harry if he had anything he could sing without a backing track.

At the beginning of the invisible clip, Simon, now 61, asks Harry why he wanted to audition and Harry kindly replies, “My mom and friends told me I’m a good singer.”

Simon jokes, “Mothers don’t usually know.”

Harry says, “Yeah, that’s what I mean… so I wanted to come and ask the people who know. I think I could, but I’d be better with your help.’

But after starting the song, he is asked to sing one more song to better showcase his vocal skills, choosing Stevie Wonder’s Is’t She Lovely.

Fans will recall that Harry’s future looked almost very different when Judge Louis, 69, voted not to move him to the next category — 12 years before the singer sold out a stadium tour.

At another unseen moment of Harry’s audition, Simon questioned him about what was “popular” at the bakery – W Mandevilles – where he was working at the time.

Harry told the judges that the “Viennese fantasies” were a hit with the locals, as were the millionaires’ shortbread and donuts.

The former One Direction singer’s star recently reached new heights as he has reportedly signed a five-film deal with Marvel studios.

He is said to be worth $100 million and would continue his role as Eros, aka Starfox, Thanos’ brother.

According to The sunLA sources told the publication that the studio is considering the star for “as many as five projects.”

And if so, the former X Factor star could earn around $100 million (£82 million) for the five,

The source added that Marvel had Harry in his sights for about 18 months, explaining: “Not only is he the biggest pop star of the moment, his star is so big that it transcends film and music alone.

“Harry has the midas touch and will be a big deal pulling in different demographics and showing older comic book fans his talent. Certainly for Harry, the deal is huge. The money that would be on the table to appear in a Starfox solo movie would be astronomical – a play on words. And, of course, with every movie, wages go up.

“So if he continues to play the role for five projects, it’s no understatement to say he could be looking at £40m and more in the long run,” explains the source.

And while the five films haven’t been confirmed by the production company, it’s certain that Harry will return – as Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed the return of character Eros at Comic Con last week.

Referring to Harry’s on-screen comedic sidekick Pip, voiced by Patton Oswalt, Kevin admitted they’re “very excited” for a storyline that centers on the pair.

In conversation with MTV News at the San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin revealed, “The adventures of Eros and Pip is something that’s very exciting for us,” when asked about Harry’s future in the cinematic universe.

Add: ‘We’ve got the street level with our announcement of Daredevil and of course Spidey going into the street heroes. And cosmic. And that’s where our friends Eros and Pip live.’

It was a cursory introduction for Harry to Eternals, as he appeared in a mid-credits scene – with more to come.