Harry Styles is seen refusing to stand next to Olivia Wilde at Don’t Worry Darling premiere

They did their best to keep their romance out of the limelight during the promotion process for their new movie.

And Harry Styles has now been filmed refusing to stand next to his girlfriend Olivia Wilde during the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival on Monday night.

In a clip shared by fans on Twitter, Harry, who plays the male lead in the film directed by Olivia, politely declines a request from a member of his girlfriend’s team to switch positions on the red. runner.

The video shows Olivia, Harry and his castmates lining up for a group photo in front of the world’s cameras.

Harry takes his place between co-stars Gemma Chan and Sydney Chandler before a staffer gestures for him to stand next to Olivia.

Harry seems to refuse and remains in position among his co-stars.

“ONE OF OLIVIA’S TEAM ASKS HARRY TO TAKE PHOTOS WITH HER/STAN NEXT TO HER AND HE SAYS NO,” the tweeter captioned the clip.

Polite no: Harry Styles was filmed refusing to stand next to his girlfriend Olivia Wilde during Monday night’s Venice Film Festival premiere of Don’t Worry Darling

Stay outside: Harry is seen taking his position between co-stars Gemma Chan and Sydney Chandler before a staffer signals him to stand next to Olivia

Harry and Olivia fell in love on the set of Don’t Worry Darling last year, when Olivia replaced her original male lead Shia LaBeouf with Harry in the fall of 2020.

There are conflicting reports about the timeline of Olivia’s divorce from her ex-husband Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares two children, and when she began her new relationship with Harry.

Rumors of Harry and Olivia’s romance were confirmed when they were seen holding hands at his agent’s wedding in Montecito, California, on January 3, 2021, raising eyebrows at how quickly she had moved on.

Since then, the couple has rarely appeared together in public or talked about their relationship.

Sweet moment: the couple, who fell for each other on the set of the film, kept their distance all night, but at one point exchanged a loving look

Feud: Harry and Olivia’s romance is said to be the catalyst for a rumored feud between Olivia and Don’t Worry Darling’s lead actress Florence Pugh (pictured at the premiere)

Their romance is said to be the catalyst for a rumored feud between Olivia and Don’t Worry Darling’s lead actress Florence Pugh.

A report from Page six claimed in late July that Pugh was upset that Wilde interacted with Styles during production — while still married to Jason Sudeikis — before they split in November.

“I can tell you that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry walking over each other on set didn’t go down well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first interacted with Harry,” the source said.

Others have noticed that Pugh has posted little about the film on her social media accounts, which has also led to rumors of friction on set.

Florence skipped Monday’s photo call and press conference for the film, with the official line being that she was filming her next movie Dune 2 in Budapest.

She did fly in for the world premiere, wowing in a bejeweled Valentino playsuit but an uneasy distance from Harry and Olivia.