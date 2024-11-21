Harry Styles’ hug for Kimberley Walsh at Liam Payne’s funeral: Mourning One Direction star embraces Girls Aloud singer at private service for his tragic bandmate

Harry Styles hugged Kimberley Walsh as they said an emotional farewell to his former bandmate Liam Payne following his tragic death at just 31.

The Girls Aloud Star was one of the first to arrive at the service today as she gathered around fellow singer Cheryl, mother of Payne’s seven-year-old son Bear.

Styles was also seen hugging Nicola Roberts and several other stars, who joined Kimberley at the private funeral service in the Home Counties on Wednesday.

The heartfelt hugs took place just outside the church as mourners gathered to pay their last respects to Payne, who died last month after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Argentina.

Styles, 30, previously said he was ‘completely devastated’ by the sudden loss of his One Direction bandmate.

“His greatest joy was making other people happy and it was an honor to stand next to him as he did that,” he wrote.

‘Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had a life energy that was contagious.

Styles was joined at the funeral by Niall Horan, 31, Zayn Malik, 31, and Louis Tomlinson, 32, in what is believed to be their first time together as a group since 2015.

A horse-drawn carriage carried Payne’s dark blue coffin with silver handles, crowned with white roses, to the service at the Home Counties church.

The hearse also contained a red floral tribute with the text ‘son’ and a blue tribute with the text ‘dad’. After the service, his coffin was carried to a black Jaguar hearse.

Main radio DJs Chris Stark, Jordan North and Sian Welby all paid tribute, as did new BBC Radio 2 breakfast presenter Scott Mills, former professional footballer Robbie Keane and presenter Adrian Chiles.

Simon Cowell, who formed the group On Direction on ITV talent show The X Factor in 2010, was also present at the heartbreaking service.

He was pictured hugging Liam’s parents Geoff and Karen as they tried to comfort him outside the church.

Before the funeral began, dozens of locals and fans gathered to pay their last respects to Payne, who died on October 16 after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires.

Fans around the world held a vigil in his memory following his death, while a shrine to the late star was created in his hometown of Wolverhampton.

He died of multiple traumas and “internal and external bleeding” after falling from a third-floor balcony of a hotel, a post-mortem examination report said.

Following Payne’s death, his One Direction bandmates said they were ‘completely devastated’ and will miss the singer ‘terribly’.

In a joint statement, they said they would say more in due course, but that it would take some time to “mourn and come to terms with the loss of our brother, whom we loved dearly.”

The service is not open to the public, only family and friends are present

“The memories we shared with him will be cherished forever,” she added.

Tomlinson, Styles and Malik all later released separate tributes.

Styles wrote on Instagram that he was “truly devastated” and will “always miss him.”

“He was warm, supportive and incredibly loving. The years we spent together will forever be some of the most cherished years of my life. I will miss him always, my dear friend.

‘My heart breaks for Karen, Geoff, Nicola and Ruth, his son Bear and everyone around the world who knew and loved him as I do.’

Tomlinson said in a separate emotional tribute that he was ‘really struggling with the idea of ​​saying goodbye’.

The hearse was pulled through the streets by two white horses with tufts of feathers

Rochelle Humes was accompanied at the funeral service by her husband Marvin

A floral tribute with the text ‘Daddy’. Payne shared a seven-year-old son with his ex-girlfriend, Cheryl Tweedy

The singer got out of a black car before heading towards the church

A small crowd of local people gathered outside the church as mourners, including Styles, entered

Payne’s coffin stands outside the flint-covered church on a clear but cold day in the Home Counties

Flower arrangers outside the entrance to the church where his funeral takes place

Niall Horan and his girlfriend Amelia Woolley were dropped off by a black Range Rover and headed straight into the church

Payne, pictured in Dubai last year, died on October 16 at the age of 31 after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires

He posted a photo to his Instagram page of them both on stage, with Payne lovingly placing his arm over Tomlinson’s shoulder.

Malik said he talked loudly to Payne “hoping you could hear me.”

In his own heartbreaking tribute, he said he had “lost a brother when you left us.”

“And I can’t explain to you what I would give if I hugged you one last time and said goodbye to you properly and told you that I loved and respected you very much,” he wrote .

‘I will forever cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart. There are no words that can justify or explain how I feel right now, other than that I am devastated. I hope you are doing well wherever you are now, that you are at peace and that you know how loved you are. I love you, brother.”