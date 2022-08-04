Harry Styles helps fan to PROPOSE to his girlfriend mid-concert in Lisbon

Harry Styles arranged a romantic marriage proposal between two performances on Wednesday evening during his concert in Lisbon, Portugal.

During the singer’s Love On Tour performances, he has devoted part of the show to creating a special moment for fans, who usually hold up signs.

Harry has already assisted other marriage proposals and helped some of his fans come out on his European tour this year and last year’s US leg.

This time, he stopped the concert after seeing a sign in the crowd that read, “Will you help me propose?”

The fan — whose name was Carl — asked Harry if he could borrow his microphone to sing a few lines for his girlfriend Marianna.

Before handing over the mic, Harry had some questions and asked Carl, “If this is a matter of two weeks, I have no chance of giving you the mic. How long have you been together?

The man replied, “More than a year, a little more.”

Hesitantly, Harry then asked the audience, “What do you think? Are you getting the mic for a little over a year?” before handing over the mic.

The fan then started singing Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling In Love to his girlfriend, while Harry encouraged the audience to join in.

Ah! After the short voice, he got down on one knee and asked Marianna to be his wife, as she grabbed the microphone and yelled “yes.”

During one of his Wembley appearances in June, Harry shared an extra special moment with a fan when he helped him appear on stage as gay.

After paraded across the stage with a rainbow LGBTQ+ flag, Harry announced, “Congratulations, you’re a free man.”

The fan, named Mattia, handed Harry a cardboard sign that read, “From Ono to Wembley: Help me come out,” which the Watermelon singer Sugar was only too happy to help with.

He picked up a Pride rainbow flag, dragged the flag back and forth across the stage and explained, “If I wave this flag over my head, you’re officially gay my boy.”

Harry teased fans and built the tension between a sea of ​​oo’s and ahh’s, before finally waving the flag high above his head and congratulating Mattia and declaring him a “free man.”

It’s not the first time Harry has taken the credit for a fan after assisting a fan during a performance at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut last year.

After seeing a girl holding a sign that read “Help me get out,” Harry threw up a rainbow flag and said, “Is there anyone you’d like to come out for?”

‘Is it for yourself? When I raise this flag you’re officially out, heard that’s how it works! She’s gone,’ he declared.

