Harry Styles halts New York concert to lead a round of applause in tribute to the Queen

Harry Styles led a round of applause in tribute to the Queen after announcing her death at the age of 96 on Thursday.

The former One Direction star, 28, stopped proceedings during his performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City to report the “very sad news” from his “home country.”

He then requested the 20,000-strong crowd to applaud the Queen on the occasion of her incredible 70 years of service as Britain’s longest-serving monarch.

As he stood on the stage of the nightlife venue, Harry announced: “From my homeland there was very sad news today: the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Please join us in a round of applause for 70 years of service.”

He then clapped his hands above his head and was joined by the thousands of fans gathered to honor the late monarch.

When the applause ended, Harry said, “Thank you, Madison Square Garden.”

After the Queen’s death, a host of big names in showbiz paid tribute to the monarch, including Victoria Beckham, Sir Elton John and Mick Jagger.

It comes as Britain today mourns the death of its beloved monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. After a remarkable 70 years on the throne, the longest reigning royal family died ‘peacefully’ yesterday at the age of 96 in Balmoral, Scotland.

Her death sparked an immediate and huge outburst of emotion, with thousands of heartbroken mourners gathered in front of the gates of Buckingham Palace and other royal buildings last night.

At one point, a rendition of “God Save The Queen” rang out among the mourners, followed by cheers of “Long Live The King.”

Others laid flowers outside Windsor Castle – where the Queen had spent much of her time following the death of her beloved husband, Prince Philip, last April.

And as a sign of the Queen’s significant global influence and appeal, royal fans laid flowers outside British embassies, including in Washington, Berlin and Oslo.

Senior royals rushed to be at the Queen’s bedside on Thursday but failed to reach Balmoral in time for her death, it is believed.

Only her eldest children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, who were already in Scotland at the time of the monarch’s sudden deterioration, were able to make it to the royal estate before her death, sources said.

Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, his wife Sophie and Prince William all flew from Berkshire on a private jet to Aberdeen on Thursday as they raced to Balmoral to see her. But it is clear that they did not reach the estate before she died.

Prince Harry, who was due to attend a charity event in London with his wife Meghan on Thursday, also tried to reach Balmoral on time. But he arrived at 8pm, nearly an hour and a half after the public was notified of the Queen’s death.

The Queen’s son, Charles, the former Prince of Wales, is now King Charles III, while Prince William inherited the title from his father and is now, along with his wife, called the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge. William is now also the ‘heir’ to the British throne.