Harry Styles had to spend THREE HOURS in makeup getting his tattoos covered up

Harry Styles is a handsome and courteous protagonist in the movie Don’t Worry Darling.

However, it took a huge amount of work to prepare him for the candid love scenes with movie lady Florence Pugh – because he has so many tattoos.

The former One Direction star, who now has a huge career as a solo artist, has 60: covering his arms, legs and torso.

Work: Harry Styles had to spend THREE HOURS on makeup to cover his extensive collection of 60 tattoos before filming scenes for Don’t Worry Darling (pictured in the film)

Make-up artists first had to color-correct each design by sponging red pigment over the black.

Then they were covered with green pigment, followed by powder to seal. Finally, a cream foundation was applied to cover them.

The whole process took about three hours.

Jason Collins is credited with special makeup effects on the film – he is also the man who oversaw the transformation of Lily James into Pamela Anderson for Pam & Tommy, using prosthetics and cosmetics.

Of course: The former One Direction star, who now has a huge career as a solo artist, has 60 tattoos: covering his arms, legs and torso (pictured without being covered in a music video)

Directed by Styles’ girlfriend Olivia Wilde, Don’t Worry Darling is set in the 1950s, in a suburb of Utopia where the men work on the ‘Victory Project’ and don’t ask their wives too many questions about what exactly that is. is. .

It will premiere at the Venice Film Festival later this month.

It comes when Florence is reportedly unhappy with her Don’t Worry Darling co-star and director Olivia Wilde, as she is said to have “connected” with Harry while engaged to Jason Sudeikis.

Difficult: It took a huge amount of work to prepare him for the candid love scenes with cinematographer Florence Pugh – because he has so many tattoos (pictured with Florence)

Harry, 28, and Florence, 26, play a married couple in the sexually charged film, which tells the story of a 1950s housewife who lives with her husband in a utopian experimental community. Olivia appears as a character named Bunny.

Olivia, 38, and Jason, 46, became engaged in 2012 and share children Otis, eight, and Daisy, five.

But there’s some confusion over the timing as Olivia and the Ted Lasso star are said to have split up in November 2020.

Olivia made headlines with Harry in January 2021 when they were photographed holding hands at his manager’s wedding.

Plot: Don’t Worry Darling, directed by Styles’ girlfriend Olivia Wilde, is set in the 1950s, in a suburb of Utopia where the men work on the ‘Victory Project’ and don’t ask their wives too many questions about what exactly. , that is

While it has never been confirmed that the romance between Olivia and Harry started while she was still engaged to Jason, Page six have reported that Florence has argued with Olivia over the pairing.

An insider told the site: “Flo seeing Olivia and Harry walking over each other on set didn’t go well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first made contact with Harry.”

At the time, sources claimed that relationship with Harry was the main reason for the split.

An insider told the site that the affair with Harry had been going on for a month, leaving Jason distraught.

Jack and Alice: Florence and Harry play Jack and Alice Chambers, who seem to be the perfect couple… until she starts to discover things about their secret community

The insider added this week: “Jason and the kids visited Olivia on set a few times in the beginning, so I think people felt a little uncomfortable because of that.”

At the time, MailOnline reached out to a spokesperson for Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles and Jason Sudeikis for comment.

Fans have noticed that Florence has not praised Olivia as the director of the project.

She wouldn’t have “liked” a post where Wilde included the full official trailer for Don’t Worry Darling last week.

Still, Olivia shared a photo of Pugh, writing: ‘It was such a thrill to watch this woman work! I can’t wait to show you more. @florencepugh@dontworrydarling.’

Florence didn’t respond, but posted a trailer for another new project, Oppenheimer, that same day.’

One fan wrote: ‘The way Florence Pugh hasn’t posted yet don’t worry honey even though there are two trailers for it and yet she’ll be posting about every other project she’s doing at the moment like what Olivia Wilde did ????’

However, a source told that for some specific reason Page Six Florence would be posting about Oppenheimer that day and that it had nothing to do with a response to Olivia.

Olivia and Harry will soon be stepping on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival for the world premiere of the new film and no doubt all eyes will be on them.