Harry Styles fan says they won’t be able to pay rent after forking out £700 for tickets to his show

Fans have taken to Twitter to cut the cost of presake tickets to Harry Styles’ upcoming UK shows, as prices cost over £300 each.

Next year, the 27-year-old pop star will perform in London, Coventry, Edinburgh and Cardiff as he continues his highly successful Love On Tour performances, with fans rushing to see him in person.

And in the frenzy, with 28,000 people waiting in a virtual queue, a fan rushed through the checkout process of booking website Ticketmaster after seeing tickets advertised for £155 each.

But due to price changes based on demand, she found herself stuck with a £700 bill and no way to pay her rent and says she is now seeking a refund.

Music fan Niamh told the Birmingham Mail that if she’d seen the walk before the payment, she’d certainly have thought twice.

She said, ‘I wouldn’t have paid that amount voluntarily, because I can’t afford it.

‘For this price, I am now going to struggle with basic things like shopping and paying my rent. Prices are absolutely not fair in the current cost of living crisis.’

The London-based exhibition worker went on to say she is now requesting a refund from the site.

The site’s dynamic pricing system means ticket prices change according to demand, and on Friday morning, 28,906 eager fans lined up.

MailOnline has reached out to representatives for Harry and Ticketmaster for comment.

On Twitter, one fan wrote: ‘Can artists/ticketmaster please clearly start advertising ticket prices before they go on sale, like why is it a ****** guessing game. waiting to buy tickets for Harry Styles and have no idea what kind of tickets I can afford’.

While another agreed: ‘Exactly, I can’t afford 240 tickets in any way, just say so; me what they are at hand, so that I don’t waste time’.

Another commented: ‘And all the websites that say the prices are way off and it’s a waste of time to queue to not be able to pay them’.

It should be illegal for Ticketmaster to double ticket prices due to ‘high demand’. How is it fair that some people pay £160 for pods and others £300 when it’s the same space? #HarryStylesLoveOnTour find out, this is ridiculous’.

It comes after Harry chuckled during his performance at Madison Square Garden on Saturday after a fan pelted him with chicken nuggets during the US leg of his tour.

The Golden hitmaker looked stunned as he knelt onstage to pick up the piece of breaded meat and asked the audience, “Is this a chicken nugget?!”

He then held up the nugget before saying, ‘Interesting, very interesting approach’ and adding, ‘Who threw the chicken nugget? It’s another chicken nugget’ as another was thrown onto the stage.

Despite pleas from fans to eat the chicken, he replied, “I don’t eat chicken, sorry. I do not eat meat.’

When he found the fan throwing the food away, Harry said, “Well, you can have your nugget back.

“First of all, this is cold and I assume very old.”

Harry asks the fan if they want the nugget back, and the fan replies ‘yes’: ‘Do you want it back? Why?’

The singer then threw the food back and said: “Okay, here you go. Don’t eat it.’

“Oh, now he’s on the floor, we’ll get you another nugget, okay? Do not be afraid.’