Harry Styles displays his sense of style in a Gucci suit for Don’t Worry Darling’s Venice premiere

He is known for his flamboyant ensembles and eccentric sense of style.

And Harry Styles nailed a soft look Monday night as he attended the premiere of his new film Don’t Worry Darling in Venice at the city’s 79th annual film festival.

The singer and actor, 28, donned a tailored Gucci suit for the occasion as he wrapped up a weekend of looks from the fashion house.

The couture look consisted of navy blue trousers with a matching six-button double-breasted blazer.

He layered the vintage two-piece over a dusty blue shirt, which had a distinctive pointed collar that peeked out.

Harry wore a pair of white boots with a red heart detail, while his nails were painted baby blue to match the look.

To add to the glamour, a selection of gold rings graced both hands – while he shielded his eyes with oversized sunglasses.

While his mousy brown locks were left in a tousled curl as he posed for photographers on the red carpet.

Harry’s girlfriend and director of Don’t Worry Darling, Olivia Wilde, also wore a special Gucci ensemble for the evening.

Fans: As the star sent out autographs for raving fans, with one even holding a sign explaining they drove 20 hours to see the star

The director stunned in a yellow dress with a silver chain detail, a plunging neckline and a long train of mesh.

While his tailored suit followed a weekend of Gucci looks, when he donned an ensemble from his HA HA HA collection to the brand earlier in the day.

At a photo call for the film on Monday, Harry wore a pinstripe blazer and white trousers, paired with a blue scarf.

The 1970s ensemble was part of his collection with Gucci, which he envisioned together with Creative Director Alessandro Michele.

HA HA HA is the combination of “the initials of ‘Harry’ and ‘Alessandro,’ but it is also the onomatopoeia sound of the written essence of an emoji, the ‘smiling face,'” Gucci said in a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

While the star has been working with the brand for a number of years, having been the face of their June 2018 campaign.

He co-stars with Florence Pugh in the highly anticipated Don’t Worry Darling, directed by Olivia.

Set in the 1950s, the film follows a housewife (Pugh) whose husband (Styles) relocates them to a utopian community for his new business.

She begins to worry that her husband and his company are hiding terrible secrets as her life is turned upside down.

The cast also includes Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Douglas Smith, KiKi Layne, Timothy Simons and Dita Von Teese.

But despite its star-studded premiere, Don’t Worry Darling already received a wave of criticism from critics in the initial reviews after its premiere.

Many of the critics criticized filmmaker Olivia for lacking originality and a rather predictable plot – while many felt Harry was out of his depth regarding his performance, and some pointed to his accent.

The Daily Beast senior entertainment editor Marlow Stern criticized Harry for his inability to match the intensity of his opponent Florence.

They wrote: ‘The musician is like a deer in headlights for much of the procedure, and a scene where he howls in the car after a particularly fiery argument with Pugh is riddled with more crocodile tears than Charlie Sheen being kicked out of his office. dragged by the police at the end of Wall Street (not to mention his bastardized British accent is a distraction).’

Brian Truitt of USA Today also touched Harry’s accent and didn’t believe the two protagonists in the film were simpatico as they wrote: “Styles has already taken (legitimate) grief for an accent that is everywhere, and his Jack is also a bit of a non-factor for a much of the runtime, though he gets more to do after the Big Reveal. (If you pay close attention, it’s not that hard to figure out exactly what’s going on.)

“The lack of chemistry between Pugh and Styles is another discrepancy — her dynamics with Pine, albeit antagonistic, are much more effective and not nearly enough explored.”

While it’s been a tough ride from critics for Harry and Olivia, it’s not all bad news — Florence received praise for her performance.

The actress was called ‘superb’ in reviews, while The Telegraph main film critic Robbie Collin noted: “Business continues thanks to both Pugh and the plot’s spirited criticism of certain recent trends in the more testosterone-infused dark corners of the internet.”

The film has also been plagued with drama in recent weeks as rumors of a conflict between Florence and Olivia spread.

A report from Page six claimed in late July that the lead actress was upset that Olivia interacted with Styles during the production of Don’t Worry Darling — while still married to Jason Sudeikis — before splitting up in November.

“I can tell you that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry walking over each other on set didn’t go down well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first interacted with Harry,” the source said.

Others have noticed that Pugh has posted little about the film on her social media accounts, which has also led to rumors of friction on set.