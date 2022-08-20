Harry Styles cuts low key figure in New York ahead of his concert at Madison Square Garden

<!–

Harry Styles cut a low-key figure as he walked to and from the gym in New York on Saturday.

The singer, 28, was spotted wearing a Citizens of Humanity hoodie, black shorts, sneakers and a blue cap. Under the hoodie was a hint of a blue t-shirt.

The Late Night Talking performer donned dark sunglasses and kept his head low as he walked the sidewalks of the Tribeca area.

Harry was seen wearing the blue t-shirt after his workout just hours before he was due to take the stage at Madison Square Garden for his Love on Tour show.

Crooner Watermelon Sugar headlines performances at the historic venue for three nights in a row.

He will return to the stage next Friday to begin a residency there, on various dates through September 21.

The Grammy winner is slated to cross the US before heading to Los Angeles, where he will perform a number of performances.

After that, the show will travel to Mexico, South America, then Australia and New Zealand, with dates through March 2023.

The Teen Choice Award winner has been spotted spending time with his girlfriend, Olivia Wilde, 38, whom he met when she was directing him in the upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling.

The mystery thriller is set in a 1950s utopian city owned by the company his character works for.

But co-star Florence Pugh, who stars as his on-screen wife, begins to suspect that something sinister lurks behind the community’s ideal trappings.

The film hits theaters on September 23.