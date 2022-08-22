Harry Styles cuts a casual figure in long sleeve shirt and gray shorts while leaving coffee shop

<!–

Harry Styles looked relaxed as he stood outside a New York City coffee shop on Sunday.

The singer-songwriter wore a white long-sleeved shirt with the pink outline of a television and a purple bunny on the front.

He added a pair of small gray shorts that ended high above his knees and walked in white sneakers.

He slung a bag over his right shoulder and covered his face with a disposable mask.

His brown hair was cropped short and messy on his head, and he also wore dark sunglasses.

Styles’ performance in New York City took place in the middle of a series of shows the As It Was singer is doing at Madison Square Garden.

Including Sunday night’s show, the former One Direction star has 14 more concerts at the sacred venue.

Vocalist Dev Hynes, better known by his stage name Blood Orange, will be at Styles for each of the shows.

After leaving New York in late September, the star travels to Austin, Texas, then Chicago, Illinois before embarking on another long residency at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

Lots of shows: including Sunday night’s show, the former One Direction star has 14 more concerts at the sacred venue (photo 2021)

Out of the show: Styles’ tour, titled Love On Tour, comes after the release of his third studio album, Harry’s House, in May (photo 2019)

Those shows will carry him through mid-November before he embarks on a Latin American leg of his tour that will include Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and numerous other locations in the region.

Styles’ tour, titled Love On Tour, comes after the release of his third studio album, Harry’s House, in May.

Harry’s House was Styles’ third number one album, and it has been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

When it was certified platinum last month, it became the first album of 2022 to achieve such a feat.